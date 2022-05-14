ATHENS — Six Athens girls scored in three or more events to launch their team to the NTL Championship on Friday.
Jaden Wright led the Wildcat boys to a third-place finish.
Hannah Walker won both the 100 and 300 meter hurdle races. She added a 4th place finish in the 200 meter dash and was part of the 4x400 relay which finished second.
Walker, a senior, praised the efforts of her teammates as the meet concluded.
“I think we had a lot of strong performances across the board. I think this team is really special. We are all always there for each other, cheering each other on,” she said.
Mya Thompson won both the long and triple jumps and was part of the 4x800 relay which finished first.
Olivia Bartlow won the discus and placed in the shot put and javelin. Fellow thrower Emma Pernaselli also placed in all three throwing events.
Sarah Bronson won the 1600 meter race and placed second in both the 800 and 3200. She was also a part of the first-place 4x800 relay.
Not to be outdone, Emma Bronson also scored in four events. Emma scored in the 800, 1600, 3200 and was part of the 4x800 relay.
Cassie Friend and Thea Bentley scored three times for the Wildcats. Friend placed in the long jump, 400 meter dash and was part of the 4X400 relay. Bentley was part of the 4X800 and 4x400 relays and placed in the 800.
Taylor Walker scored twice. She placed in both the triple and long jumps. Emily Henderson also scored points in the hurdles.
Athens’ head coach Mike Bronson noted his team’s depth when evaluating his team’s performance.
“Across the board, the girls came through,” Bronson said. “We are lucky to have a really balanced team across all event areas and everybody did what they needed to do. They just did what they have done all season, they just come out and compete hard.”
Wright led the boys’ efforts with first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. His 4x100 relay team also scored, finishing third.
Wright’s day started strong and just kept getting stronger. He shared, “I came into today and I felt extremely good.When I PR’d in the long jump, I just felt like the rest of my day was going to include many more PRs.”
Wright PR’d in every event he competed in. He ran the 100 meters in state-qualifying time.
Kolsen Keathley followed in Wright’s footsteps, scoring in the 100 and 200 meter races. Ronel Ankam scored in both hurdle races. Kyle Anthony and Ethan Hicks each placed twice in the distance races.
Also scoring for the Wildcat boys were Levi Kuhns, Ethan Denlinger, Josh Martin and Ryan Thompson.
