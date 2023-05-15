ATHENS — The Athens girls track team capped off an unbeaten regular season with another win on Friday, placing first in the 2023 NTL Track Championships at Alumni Stadium in Athens.
The Wildcats finished the day with a team score of 154 — 21.5 points higher than second-place Wyalusing.
“The girls really, really competed hard,” Athens girls track coach Mike Bronson said. “Total team effort. A lot of the girls performed really well. We asked a lot of girls to do a lot of hard things today and they came through.”
Abby Burgess picked up a pair of wins for the Wildcats, taking first in the girls 100 meter and 200 meter sprint with times of 12.90 and 26.32. Burgess also added a third-place finish in the 400 meter sprint, with a time of 1:01.10.
Athens’ Sara Bronson also added a pair of first-place finishes, claiming the top spot in the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs, posting times of 2:26.10 and 5:35.56. She also added a second-place finish in the 3,200 meter run, with a time of 12:44.78.
Athens’ girls relay team of Sara Bronson, Emma Bronson, Thea Bentley and Ava Hughes took the top spot in the 3,200 meter relay, with a time of 10:18.56.
The Wildcats’ also boasted a handful of other top three finishes in the girls meet. Emily Henderson finished third in the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 17.37, while Cassy Friend and Mya Thompson placed second and third in the long jump, with distances of 16-5 and 16-4, respectively.
Emma Pernaselli was the runner-up in the discus throw with a distance of 88-9, and also second in the javelin throw at 93-0. Natalee Watson also took second for the Wildcats in the shot put, with a distance of 30-6.75. Athens’ relay team of Burgess, Bentley, Thompson and Addy Wheeler finished third in the 1,600 meter relay as well.
“I’m really happy for us to come away with a win tonight, the girls just did a great job,” Mike Bronson said. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am, how hard they’ve worked all year. They just did a great, great job.”
The Wyalusing girls finished second in the meet with a team score of 132.5, while Northeast Bradford took third with 92 points. Towanda and Canton rounded out the top five with scores of 81 and 76, respectively.
For the Rams, Hannah Ely collected a win in the long jump, with a distance of 16-6, while adding a second-place finish in the high jump, with a height of 4-8. Ely finished third in the triple jump, with a mark of 33-3.
Emilee Otis won the javelin throw with a distance of 100-11. Olivia Haley added a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 meter and 400 meter sprints with times of 13.03 and 1:00.36, while also placing third in the 200 meter sprint with a time of 27.04.
Priscilla Newton and Taylor Spencer finished third and fourth in the pole vault, both posting heights of 7-6. Anna Kipp finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 33-5. Gabrielle Palfreyman placed third in the shot put at 29-10.50.
Wyalusing’s 400 meter relay team of Ely, Haley, Layla Botts and Kassandra Kerin placed second with a time of 52.28.
“The girls stepped up big time,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said. “I have to give credit to Athens, they stepped up too, I’m glad we could give them a good run for their money.”
Gracelyn Laudermilch won the 3,200 meter run for NEB with a time of 12:37.23, while teammate Emma Neuber won the shot put with a distance of 33-2.50.
Also for NEB, Anaiah Kolesar added a second-place and third-place finish, in the 1,600 meter and 800 meter runs. Kolesar posted times of 5:40.25 and 2:31.48, respectively. Kolesar also placed third in the 3,200 meter run, with a time of 13:14.62. Neuber and Abigail O’Connor placed third and fourth in the javelin throw, with distances of 90-7 and 87-5.
The NEB team of Kolsear, Laudermilch, Amelia Kapr and Melanie Shumway finished second in the 3,200 meter relay at 10:21.62. The Panthers also placed third in the 400 meter relay with a time of 53.56.
For Towanda, Kelci Carle won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.75. Carle finished second in the 300 meter hurdles at 49.95. Anna Dunn won the 400 meter sprint, with a time of 59.69. Towanda’s 400 meter relay team finished in first, with a time of 51.44.
Kendall Kitchen won the pole vault for Canton, with a height of 9-0. Alexis McRoberts added a win in the discus throw, with a mark of 89-1.50. Daveian Crowley finished second in the 200 meter sprint at 26.53 and finished third in the 100 meter sprint at 13.06.
Camille McRoberts placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:28.63, and placed third in the 1,600 meter run at 5:42.44. Canton’s 1,600 meter relay team of Daveian Crowley, Kendall Kitchen, Camille McRoberts, and Alexis McRoberts took the top spot with a time of 4:13.05.
Among other top finishers in the girls meet, Alyssa Parks put together quite a day for Troy, picking up wins in the 300 meter hurdles and high jump with a time of 48.91 and a height of 4-8. Parks added a second place finish in the pole vault with a height of 8-0.
Sayre’s Rose Shikanga placed second in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.99.
Troy’s 1,600 meter relay team finished second with a time of 4:20.81.
On the boys side of the meet, Williamson finished in first place with a team score of 136. Troy took second with a score of 99, while Wyalusing, Wellsboro and Athens rounded out the top five, with scores of 96, 90 and 87, respectively.
For Troy, Colin Loveland won the long jump with a distance of 21-6.75, while also taking second in the triple jump with a distance of 41-10.50. Avery Sens won the shot put for the Trojans, with a distance of 46-4.
Blake Shedden finished second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.56, while Jacob Hinman placed third in the 400 meter sprint with a time of 52.19.
Troy’s 400 meter relay team finished third with a time of 46.09.
Dylan Johns finished first in the high jump for Wyalusing, with a height of 6-0. Ethan Lewis chalked up a pair of third place finishes in the high jump and pole vault, with heights of 5-8 and 11-0.
Jonathan Earle finished second in the pole vault with a height of 11-0. Jacob Palfreyman placed second in the discus throw with a mark of 134-11. Palfreyman also finished second in the shot put with a mark of 45-8.25.
Wyalusing’s 400 meter relay team won the event with a time of 45.72. Its 3,200 meter relay team finished second with a time of 9:16.84, while its 1,600 relay team finished third with a time of 3:40.91.
For Athens, Jaden Wright and Kolsen Keathley finished first and second in both the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints, with respective times of 11.53 and 11.73 in the 100 and 23.04 and 23.10 in the 200. Ronel Ankem finished second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.73.
Kyle Kapichok won the discus throw for Canton with a distance of 149-5, while teammate Anthony Asbury finished third with a mark of 130-2.
Towanda’s Mitchell Mosier won the pole vault with a height of 11-6.
Aiden Kapr added a third place finish for NEB in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.91, while Creed Dewing finished third for the Panthers in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:33.57.
Rian Eberly finished third for Canton in the shot put with a mark of 42-9.75.
Sayre’s Marco Quiros finished third in the 100 meter and 200 meter sprint with times of 11.73 and 23.29.
NEB’s 3,200 meter relay team won the event with a time of 8:53.44.
For Athens, it’s always nice to show off Alumni Stadium for the NTL Championships.
“We enjoy hosting the meet (at Athens),” Mike Bronson said. “We love showing off our facilities, providing the kids with a good, quality meet. It takes a lot of work and a lot of people’s part, all of the other coaches from the NTL help out with running different events, so it’s kind of a group effort.”
