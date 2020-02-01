Athens — Wildcats’ girls basketball coach Brian Miller described his team as “an old football team” earlier in the season. The Athens girls displayed the grit, defense and composure that led Miller to that comparison as they beat Towanda 45-35 to take control of the NTL race.
The game got physical quickly. Girls hit the floor hard. Towanda thrived with the physical style and built an 8-1 lead from the tip. Towanda found success in the paint and shared the ball. Athens forced turnovers to limit Towanda’s scoring. Athens struggled offensively but foul shots kept them in the game initially. Foul trouble would become an issue for both teams, but especially for Towanda.
Athens players kept their composure and began to find their offense late in the first. Caydence Macik began to find her way to the basket and had nine points by half time. Teammates Kayleigh Miller and Megan Collins started hitting shots from outside for five points each by half. When the buzzer sounded for halftime, Athens had a one-point lead, 22-21, and momentum.
Miller acknowledged that the team felt the momentum. “One of the big things we talked about at halftime was coming out and increasing our lead. The momentum was ours. Don’t let them take that back. Let’s increase our lead to seven or eight points.”
The Wildcat girls responded to the challenge from their coach. Kayleigh Miller and Haley Barry pushed the pace for Athens offensively in the third. Miller had eight points and Barry added five more. Athens continued to roll offensively. On the other end of the floor, the Wildcats were stifling. They gave up four points in the quarter and led 36-25.
Athens controlled the tempo of the game for most of the fourth quarter. Towanda was able to draw within five with just under three minutes to go. But, a set play from an inbounds pass resulted in Barry sinking a layup. Miller and Barry made free throws and the lead was back to ten at the final buzzer, 45-35.
After the game, Kayleigh Miller reflected on the composure of her team and attributed it to their attitude. “We had nothing to lose. We just went out there and were really aggressive.”
Miller led all scorers with 17 points. Haley Barry and Caydence Macik added 11 points each. Macik had a double-double adding 10 boards and she had three assists and five steals.
Megan Collins had five for the Wildcats and Rachel Stephens had a point.
Miller had five boards and four steals, with two assists and Stephens had four steals and four boards. Barry had four rebounds and Avery Priester had four assists and two boards, with a steal.
Porschia Bennett led Towanda with 11 points. Erin Barrett had eight points and Hannah Chandler and Paige Manchester had six points.
Amanda Horton and Bella Hurley each had two points for Towanda.
Athens won the JV game in overtime, 30-26. Karlee Bartlow led the Wildcats with 17 points, Emma
Bronson added eight.
