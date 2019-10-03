TOWANDA — It was the second half on Wednesday night and suddenly the Athens Wildcats found themselves in a position they haven’t been in very often in the NTL in recent years, locked in a tie game.
Athens led from the opening minutes on Wednesday, but an Olivia Sparbanie penalty kick early in the second half tied things up for the Black Knights.
Just as she had done to start the game, Hannah Walker was the one to deliver to put the Wildcats back on top, launching a shot from long range just under the cross bar to put Athens on top 2-1 as they went on to a 3-1 victory.
“It felt good, the shots were finally falling,” Walker said of her two-goal game. “I was trying really hard, I’ve been working on my shot, so I was happy they were starting to fall.”
The go-ahead goal was a big one for Walker.
“It felt great, I was so happy that one fell, I was like we are going to win this game, we have a chance,” Walker said.
“It was like, we are back in the game,” Bailey Dakos added.
It was Walker that started the scoring in the game as she took a feed from Emma Roe and launched a long range shot in the opening minutes of the contest.
“It felt really good,” Walker said of finding the net early.
Athens had the 2-1 lead in the second half, and that’s when Dakos made a run from defense and launched a 20 yard shot just under the cross bar to give the Wildcats some breathing room with the two-goal edge.
For Athens all night long it was long-range shots that paid off.
“Especially for me, because I’m a defender, it’s not up close ever,” Dakos said. “It was exciting, being a wing on the back defensive line, it was exciting to finally score a goal.”
Throughout the second half Dakos found some running room and she was able to get involved with the offense.
“I actually had space to dribble and take the ball up the line more,” she said. “There was a lot of room for the wingers, there was a lot more room on the sides.”
For Athens after Towanda tied the game, they knew they had to step it up.
“It was a different mentality,” Walker said. “None of us wanted to tie, we wanted to win, so we played intense.”
“The intensity really helped us in the second half to pull through,” Dakos said.
Athens had 25 shots and five corners and Towanda had four shots and one corner kick. Erin Barrett had a strong game in net for Towanda with 22 saves and Madisyn Joslyn finished with three saves for Athens.
North Penn-Mansfield 2, Sayre 1
NP-Mansfield got a two goal first half lead on their way to the win.
Zoie McDermott had a goal off a Kiersten Mitstifer assist and Sayre scored an own goal in the game.
Rozlyn Haney had the Sayre goal.
“Best full 80 minutes we have played,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said. “Very proud of the girls tonight. Unlucky for us with our own goal, missed penalty kick and two shots off the post.”
NP-Mansfield had 14 shots and three corners and Sayre had 10 shots and four corners.
Arianna Barnhart had 11 saves for Sayre and Sara Swingle had nine saves for NPM.
Troy 9, Wyalusing 0
Nicole McClellan had four goals and Morgan Graybill had a hat trick for Troy in the win.
Sadie Shedden and Tiesha Barrett each finished with goals for Troy.
Troy had 28 shots and four corner kicks and Wyalusing had 11 shots and one corner kick.
Pearl O’Connor had 19 saves for Wyalusing and Troy had 11 saves between two goalies.
Wellsboro 5, NEB 1
The hornets got a hat trick from Jena Boyce in the victory and Cara Tennis had a pair of goals.
Boyce scored first, off an assist from Jordyn Abernathy, Tennis scored and Boyce got her second off an assist from Savana Baltzey to make it 3-0.
Boyce finished her hat trick off an assist fro Jessa Lohr and Tennis got her second goal to cap Wellsboro’s scoring
NEB got a second half goal by Maisie Neuber.
Wellsboro had 17 shots and six corners and NEB had seven shots and five corner kicks.
Holly Towner had 17 saves for NEB and Lilly Abadi had six saves for Wellsboro.
BOYS
Sullivan County 3, Muncy 1
The Griffins got on the board first as Colton Ammerman found the back of the net.
Muncy got a Joe Edren goal to tie things up in the 18th minute of the first half.
Jalen Thomas scored six minutes later to put the Griffins on top for good and Nathan Higley found Yasler Montero-Salas in the second half to cap the Sullivan scoring.
Both teams had six shots and Sullivan had 10 corner kicks and five saves from Owen Schweitzer and Muncy had three saves and one corner kick.
Sullivan hosts Sayre at noon on Saturday.
North Penn-Liberty 12, Towanda 0
Caden Alexander had four goals and Taylor Nelson had a hat trick to lead NP-Liberty to the victory.
Kevin Alexander had a pair of goals in the win and Jackson Brion, Brody Burleigh and Derek Litzelman had goals in the game.
Brison had two assists, Zachary Hoffman, Litzleman, River Hicks Lee and Caiden Alexander all had assists in the game.
NP-Liberty had 22 shots and six corners and Towanda had seven shots and non corner kicks.
Towanda had 16 saves in goal and Jayden Good had six saves for NP-Liberty.
