Emma Roe had a pair of goals to lead Athens to a 2-1 win over Towanda on Wednesday night.
After suffering their first NTL loss in five years on Monday at Wyalusing, the Wildcats were in another close game on Wednesday.
This time, Athens got the winning goal in the second half on the road.
With the game tied at the half, Roe scored the winner in the second half.
Olivia Sparbanie had the goal for Towanda.
Athens had 16 shots in the game and Towanda had seven shots.
Abbie Champion had five saves for the Wildcats and Erin Barrett had 10 saves for the Black Knights.
NEB 4, Williamson 0
Kelsie Cowles, Keirra Thoman, Lani Thomas and Malina Ramires all had goals for the Panthers in the win.
Cowles, Thoman and Alena Beebe all had assists in the game.
NEB had 36 shots in the game and Williamson had eight shots in the game.
The Panthers had four corner kicks.
Ciana Frisbie had eights saves for the Panthers and Abby Ackley had 32 saves for Williamson.
“Lady Panthers started out slow, but reorganized themselvesand started to work as a team toward the end of the first half,” assistant coach Michele Cowles said. “By the second half they managed to configure themselves and were able to finish the shots.”
Wyalusing 11, Sayre 0
Hailey Jayne had a hat trick in the victory.
Callie Bennett and Faith Laudermilch each had a pair of goals for the Rams and Olivia Haley, Dakota Hugo, Layla Botts and Sydney Friedlander had goals.
Sullivan County 2,
Montgomery 1
Chloe Burke had a pair of goals to lead the Griffins to the win.
Bethany Beinlich and Kassidy Beinlich had the assists in the victory.
The Griffins had 42 shots, while Montgomery had two in the game.
Wellsboro 13, NP-Mansfield 0
Kerrah Clymer had four goals for the Hornets in the win.
Jena Boyce had a hat trick and Jordyn Abernathy and Cara Tennis each had a pair of goals, while Emma Coolidge added a goal.
Boyce, Clymer and Tennis each had a pair of assists in the game, while Abernathy, Coolidge and Madelyn Rudy had assists.
Wellsboro had 25 shots and six corner kicks.
Lilly Abadi had two saves and Lindsey Benedict had one save for the Hornets.
NP-Mansfield had three shots and one corner kick and Tierney Patterson had 11 saves for NPM.
VOLLEYBALL
Canton 3, CV 0
25-12, 25-12, 25-14
Annie Gaiotti had 13 points, seven aces, six kills, two digs and an assist for the Warriors and Carmya Martell had 15 assists, two digs, six points and foura ces.
Jillian Shay had 12 points, two aces and three digs, while Gracie Mead had two points, an ace and a kill.
Rachel Martin had a point and a kill and Jillaney Hartford had four kills.
Gracie Covert had 10 points, four aces and three kills, with a dig, while Aislyn Williams had eight points, two aces, three kills, a dig and an assist.
Canton won the JV match 25-10, 25-20.
NEB 3, Towanda 0
25-14, 25-23, 25-19
Chloe Baker had a point, 12 kills and 11 digs in the victory, while Megan Kovacs had nine points, four aces and two digs.
Kylie Lewis had five points, three aces, a kill, 11 assists and nine digs.
Lauryn Schultz had seven points, an ace, three kills, and six digs.
Emily Susanj had six points, three aces, 15 kills, two assists, three blocks and 10 digs and Julianna Susanj had nine points, three aces, a kill, 17 assists and five digs and Kiara Thetga had eight points, two aces and 12 digs.
Gracie Schoonover had two digs, three kills and a block for Towanda and Blaze Wood had 16 points, eight digs and two kills.
Amanda Horton had two points, five kills and five digs and Paige Manchester had three points, three digs, 10 kills and seven blocks.
Aaliyah Nimmo had four points, a kill and 17 digs and DaLanie Pepper had a point, 10 digs and 14 assists.
Maddie Maynard had two points, a kill and 13 digs and Aziza Ismailova had three digs.
Towanda won the JV match 29-27, 25-18.
Brea Overpeck had nine points, 10 digs and five kills for Towanda and Winter Saxer had a point, two kills and a block
Addie Maynard had 11 points, a kill and 10 digs and Shaylee Greenland had eight points, four digs and an assist.
Kaitlyn Williams had a point and a dig and Athena Chacona had four points and three digs, while Ismailova had four digs.
Kammy Edsell had two points, a kill and two digs for NEB and Thailey Franklin had nine points, four aces, five kills, an assist and five digs.
Kovacs had three points and Lauren Lewis had a point, an ace, four kills, four assists and two digs.
Emma Neuber had seven points, three aces, three kills, two assists and 10 digs and Gabby Susanj had two points, an ace, three kills and nine assists, while Karita Vandermark had two points and a kill.
Wellsboro 3, Athens 0
25-14, 25-22, 25-19
A day after dropping a match at Athens, the Hornets rebounded with a sweep at home.
Shiloh Duff had eight points, an ace, eight kills and five blocks and Bre Kemp had 20 points, three aces, seven kills, 12 assists and 12 digs.
Emma Owlett had seven points and Bailey Monks had five kills and a block.
Jordan Judlin had eight assists and Kathryn Burnett had 23 digs, while Olivia Crocco had a block.
Kayleigh Miller had 26 assists, 11 digs, a kill and an ace for Athens and Leah Leichty had 13 kills and four digs.
Taylor Field had 22 digs, while Kylie Jayne had 11 kills.
Taylor Walker had five digs Jenny Ryan had six digs, four kills and two assists and Gia Perry had three digs, while Grace Witherow had four digs and Ally Martin had three kills.
“Couldn’t put it all together enough times to get us a win,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Rollercoaster play again. Played as a team, lost as a team. Did a lot of things right tonight, just made errors at crucial moments. We have another road trip tomorrow and I give these girls kudos. That’s a heck of a lot of games, travelling and mental focus in three days.
“No matter what, this team is an awesome, great team to coach and inspired by the hard work and persistence they put into everything. It’s going to happen for them.”
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-19, 25-18.
The Hornets host Towanda on Saturday.
