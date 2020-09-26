ATHENS — The Wildcats edged the Wyalusing girls 1-0 in NTL soccer action on Friday.

Emma Roe had the Wildcats goal off an assist from Mya Thompson in the victory.

Athens had a 13-4 edge in shots and 7-5 edge in corners.

Abby Champion had three saves for Athens and Pearl O’Connor had 12 saves for Wyalusing.

Troy 3, NP-Mansfield 0

Nicole McClellan had a pair of goals for the Trojans in the win.

Makenna Matthews had the other Troy goal.

Troy had 18 shots and eight corner kicks and NP-Mansfield had four shots and one corner kick.

Olivia Tate had four saves for the Trojans and Tierney Patterson had 15 saves for NP-Mansfield.

TENNIS

CV 4, NP-Liberty 1

Megan Wattles won the first singles match over Aubrey Griess 6-2, 6-2 and Kara Watterson beat KT Nealen 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

NP-Liberty’s Dania Dawes beat Shae Schoonover 6-3, 6-3 at third singles.

Kar Doran and Paisley Nudd of CV won 6-0, 6-1 over Martina Bradford and Marissa Griess in first doubles and Logan Hamilton and Janna Quick won for CV in second doubles 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) over Angelina Benitez and Addison Hill.