ATHENS — The Wildcats edged the Wyalusing girls 1-0 in NTL soccer action on Friday.
Emma Roe had the Wildcats goal off an assist from Mya Thompson in the victory.
Athens had a 13-4 edge in shots and 7-5 edge in corners.
Abby Champion had three saves for Athens and Pearl O’Connor had 12 saves for Wyalusing.
Troy 3, NP-Mansfield 0
Nicole McClellan had a pair of goals for the Trojans in the win.
Makenna Matthews had the other Troy goal.
Troy had 18 shots and eight corner kicks and NP-Mansfield had four shots and one corner kick.
Olivia Tate had four saves for the Trojans and Tierney Patterson had 15 saves for NP-Mansfield.
TENNIS
CV 4, NP-Liberty 1
Megan Wattles won the first singles match over Aubrey Griess 6-2, 6-2 and Kara Watterson beat KT Nealen 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
NP-Liberty’s Dania Dawes beat Shae Schoonover 6-3, 6-3 at third singles.
Kar Doran and Paisley Nudd of CV won 6-0, 6-1 over Martina Bradford and Marissa Griess in first doubles and Logan Hamilton and Janna Quick won for CV in second doubles 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) over Angelina Benitez and Addison Hill.
