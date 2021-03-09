Athens is familiar with being in this position. On a yearly basis, they are seemingly a district title threat. Unfortunately, after a long road trip, they couldn’t find the bottom of the basket in a 32-25 loss to Shamokin in the District 4, Class AAAA semifinals on Monday.
“I used the reference of soccer. Sometimes you hit the goal post and it goes out. Other times it goes in. We had a lot of shots go out tonight. They had some easier looks and were able to make them when they needed to and we didn’t make our shots,” said Athens coach Brian Miller after the loss to end their season.
For the previous three seasons, Shamokin Area’s girls basketball team walked off the court after their District 4 semifinal game displeased and defeated. This time, the Indians walked off their home court elated and full of smiles as they have now earned their spot in the district final.
A year ago Athens beat Shamokin 41-38, this time Shamokin, who had lost the previous two years before that, both to Mifflinburg, returned the favor.
“I reminded the three seniors of what happened the last three years. They want it right now as a team, and it was that will to win that I think was what got us over the hump,” said Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert
The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead against the Indians when junior forward Caydence Macik, who was about the only player that could score for the visitors, found herself wide-open under the hoop. Unfortunately for Athens, that was their only lead of the game. On the next possession, freshman point guard Carly Nye knocked down a three that led to an 8-0 run to give Shamokin the lead for good. It was the stingy defense of the Indians that caused fits for the Wildcats for the remainder of the night.
“I am very proud of everyone. We have all put in our full effort to get us to this point. It’s important for us to play together as a team because that is what makes us win. We played with a lot of effort,” said Nye.
After Macik made the front end of a two shot foul, closing the gap to 8-5 with 5:01 remaining in the first half, it was senior Grace Nazih who propelled a 6-0 run over the next four minutes of action for the Indians. The spurt came just after her coach pulled her out for a quick breather after having turnovers on three of four prior possessions. The forward got her own offensive board and put back to make it 10-5, and then she had assists to Desiree Michaels and fellow senior Ari Nolter in the span to extend the lead to 14-5.
“I reminded Grace of what she is capable of on the court. At that time when I pulled her out, I just told her what she can do. I tried to calm her down and refocus her and get her confidence back,” Rickert said.
With just 21 second left in the first half, Wildcat senior Megan Collins was fouled on a corner three-point attempt. She made the first two free throws to cut the deficit to 14-7. If not for those makes from the charity stripe, Athens would have gone into the half with Macik being the only player to score.
“We felt like we got a lot of three-point attempts, and we were used to making them all year. Some of them went in and out. Megan (Collins) and Kayleigh (Miller) usually make anywhere from four to seven threes for us in a game, but unfortunately they weren’t falling tonight,” said Brian Miller.
One of the reasons the Wildcats were able to stay in the game was the lack of free throw attempts by the Indians. Is wasn’t until there was 6:16 remaining in the third quarter that Shamokin got to the line. After missing both attempts, Macik scored five straight to cut the lead to 16-12. With 3:34 left in the quarter, Collins made a three pointer from the top of the key to cut their deficit to 18-15.
Shamokin took a 24-19 lead into the fourth, with Macik and Collins being the only two scorers for Athens, and the Indians were not willing to lose for a fourth semifinal in a row.
Early in the fourth, the Indians extended their lead to 28-19 and got production from a variety of players in the process. Nolter assisted sophomore Madison Lippay on the first possession, and then Kramer had a steal that set up a Nazih layup causing Athens to call a quick timeout.
After the timeout, Macik scored four points before Kramer had another assist to Nolter who finished with a team-high 11 points in the win. With 1:18 left, Lippay found Nye with a beautiful bounce pass for a layup after a Kramer steal. The freshman scored to make it 32-23 and essentially put the game away.
In the loss, Macik scored 16 of her team’s 25 points. She also had 10 rebounds to finish off her season. Collins was the only other Wildcat to score more than two points. The senior had five points and three steals.
For Shamokin, Nolter led the way with her 11 points and had a team-high four rebounds. Nazih had 10 points and four blocks, all of which came in the second half. Kramer had three assists in the fourth quarter and a couple of big plays defensively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.