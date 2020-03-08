TOWANDA — For the Athens girls it was a lot like looking in the mirror.
All season long the Wildcats prided themselves on playing great defense.
On Saturday they met a team that played even better defense as they fell to Allentown Central Catholic 41-15 in the PIAA, Class AAAA playoffs.
“I told the girls at the end of the game for the first time all year long we played a team that was better defensively than we were,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “They contest shots, they are in passing lanes. Quick hands. We didn’t turn the ball over for transition baskets, but I thought we met a stronger team on the defensive end.
“We didn’t make a basket in the second half, and the baskets they had in the second half were easier than us, they were around the basket. We did have some open shots, but they were open threes and it’s a lower percentage shot than a layup. I’m proud of the way they fought, they didn’t give up.”
Right from the start Allentown Central Catholic came out strong, leading 13-5 after one quarter, but the Wildcats did get three threes by Kayleigh Miller in the first half as they fought to try and get back into the game.
After that, the Wildcats had just one field goal and one free throw by Haley Barry in the second half of the game, as Allentown Central Catholic never let Athens get easy baskets.
“I think that’s what they try and do, they try and limit your points around the basket,” Miller said. “They did a really good job cutting down on driving lanes. When Kayleigh made those three threes, we felt better about ourselves, but we went stagnant after that. They were focused on her. That’s the best team we played all season long, especially on the defensive end.”
For Athens, the key all season long has been playing defense.
The Wildcats did a solid job on Saturday, holding Allentown Central to 41 points, but it wasn’t enough.
“We always preach all year long defense wins championships,” Miller said. “We aren’t going to outscore teams. We have to play good half court, man to man defense. I thought we played good defense. If you told me before the game we were going to allow 41 points, I’d probably take that figuring we were going to score anywhere between 35 to 45 like we have all year long. Maybe get into the fourth quarter and have a chance to win.
“But, Allentown Central Catholic is the best man to man defensive team we have played all year long. They are really good.”
Miller had nine points on the three threes, Barry had four points and Caydence Macik had two points for Athens in the game.
Rachel Stephens had four rebounds for Athens and Miller and Macik had three boards. Macik finished with two assists.
Julia Roth led Allentown Central Catholic with 12 points and Emily Vaughan had 11 points.
While the season ends for Athens with the loss, Miller is happy with what the team accomplished this year.
“Tears of joy, they have had a great season,” Miller said. “I told them it has to come to an end eventually.”
