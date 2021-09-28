SUNBURY — The game opened well for Athens, but an early 1-0 lead went away with a three-goal rally that started in the middle of the first half. Another three-goal burst late in the game set the final tally in a 6-1 win for the Shikellamy Lady Braves in a non-league girls soccer clash on Saturday.
Addison Wheeler got Athens on the board by pounding home a rebound.
Then the Braves took over.
Averi Dodge, who had four goals in the game, tied the match 1-1 in the 17 th minute.
Wiley Egan gave Shikellamy a lead it wouldn’t relinquish five minutes later and Dodge got her second goal in the 29th minute.
The score stayed 3-1 through the majority of the second half. Then Dodge hit again with 16 minutes left. McKenna Zellers made it 5-1 just three minutes later and Dodge got her fourth with five minutes left.
For the game, Shikellamy fired off 18 shots to Athens’ four and held a 4-1 lead in corner kicks.
Karlee Bartlow had 12 saves.
Athens, now 4-4, will visit Wellsboro today.
