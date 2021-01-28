ATHENS — The Wildcats picked up a 62-16 win over NP-Liberty to stay perfect in NTL play on Wednesday.
Kayleigh Miller led the Wildcats with 23 points and Caydence Macik finished with 13 points in the game.
Megan Collins had eight points and Karlee Bartlow had seven for the Wildcats.
Rachel Stephens and Natalee Watson each had four points and Hannah Blackman had two points, while Mya Thompson had a point.
Miller had five assists, two steals and four rebounds and Macik had four boards, four steals and an assist.
Collins had two rebounds, three steals and three assists and Stephens had four rebounds, while Thompson had four boards and two steals.
Blackman and Emma Bronson each finished with three assists.
Kiersten Mitstifer and Jaclyn Nelson each had five points for NP-Liberty and Ryann Upham had three points.
Bridgette Russell had two points and Elizabeth Ritchie had a point for NP-Liberty.
Athens won the JV game 33-19.
Sullivan County 61, St. John Neumann 32
Sophia Springman grabbed her 500th career rebound in the Griffins win on Wednesday.
Springman had 15 points, 13 boards, seven steals, an assist and a block in the game.
Kassidy Beinlich had 14 points, six boards, four steals and three assists and Bethany Beinlich had 11 points, three rebounds, a steal, an assist and a blocked shot.
Stella Harney had six points, two rebounds and a steal and Sam Albright had five points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Olivia Harney had four points and four rebounds and Anna Springman had four points and a rebound.
Ellie Springman had two points, three boards, an assist and a blocked shot.
Karlee Wettlaufer had a rebound and a steal in the game.
Wyalusing 50, CV 29
Callie Bennett led three Rams in double figures with 14 points in the win.
Catherine Brown and Hailey Jayne each had 12 points for Wyalusing.
Madison Putnam had four points and Olivia Leichliter had three points.
Marissa Johnson and Layla Botts each had two points and Brynn Zionkowski had one point.
Brown had four rebounds and two steals and Putnam had seben boards, three steals and two blocked shots.
Bennett had a double-double with 10 boards and added three steals and Jayne had four steals and three boards.
Leichliter had 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.
CV got 11 points from Abby Ackley and eight from
Paisley Nudd in the game.
Maddie Millard had four points and Renee Abbot had three points, while Kyra Daley and Makenzie Surine had two points each.
NEB 59, Wellsboro 24
Maisie Neuber led the Panthers with 17 points in the win.
Neuber had four steals and two assists, with four boards in the win. Lauryn Jones had 14 points, three steals and two boards and Kayleigh Thoman had 10 points and four rebounds, with two steals.
Alena Beebe had eight points and two rebounds and Kate O’Connor had six points and five boards, with two blocked shots and four steals. Julia Brown had four points and two rebounds.
Meg Russell had two rebounds.
Emma Coolidge had 11 points for Wellsboro and Bailey Monks finished with five points.
Rylie Boyce had four points in the game and Kiyah Boyce and Kathryn Burnett each finished with two points.
NP-Mansfield 49, Williamson 40
The Tigers got 12 points each from Elizabeth Kahl, Sarah Spohn and Shaniya Sparrow in the victory.
Peyton Chapel had isx points for the Tigers and Ashley Brubaker had four points, while Grace Farrer had three points.
Sparrow and Spohn each had double-doubles. Sparrow had 12 boards and Spohn had 11.
Kahl had three rebounds, two assists and two steals and Brubaker had six boards and three assists.
Lateisha Peterson had 23 for Williamson and Addie Schmitt had 10 points.
Lena Lewis had four points, while Taylor Rae Jones had three points for the Warriors.
