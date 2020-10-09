ATHENS — The last time the Wildcats faced Wellsboro the game ended in a tie.
Athens knew if they wanted to retain their supremacy in the NTL they would need a strong showing against the Hornets on Thursday, and that’s exactly what they got as they won 2-1.
Athens now takes the lead atop the NTL as the only team without a defeat in the league.
“I thought we played really well the entire game,” Athens coach Rich Pitts said. “It was nice to come away with a victory vs. a good team. The girls were ready too as they have had this game circled since we got on the bus after tying them.
“I thought Hannah Blackmon was great in the middle with Mya Thompson and Ally Thoman controlling the game. Our back four was stellar in defending (Kerrah) Clymer who I think is one of, if not the best, striker in the league. And Taylor Fisher, Norah Reid and Emma Roe provided a lot of problems offensively for Wellsboro. Season isn’t over, so we still got work to do next week and the week after next, but we are excited where we are at.”
The Wildcats controlled play in the first half, but Lily Abadi was a wall in goal, allowing nothing.
In the second half the Wildcats broke through at 44:48 when Emma Roe cut through the Wellsboro defense and scored.
Hannah Blackman made it 2-0 less than two minutes later when she crossed from the left side and one timed a shot into the back corner off a Roe assist.
Kerrah Clymer got the Hornets on the board at 74:30, but that’s as close as they could get.
Athens had 10 shots and seven corner kicks and Abby Champion had one save in goal.
Wellsboro had two shots and two corners and Abadi made nine saves in net.
Towanda 7, NP-Mansfield 0
Mirra Neilson had a hat trick as the Black Knights got the win.
Kathryn Dunn, Kelsea Allen-Smith, Saige Greenland and Abby Hawley had goals in the game.
Abby Locke and Allen-Smith each had assists in the game.
Towanda had 32 shots and two corner kicks and Erin Barrett finished with two saves.
NP-Mansfield had three shots and no corners and Tierney Patterson had 20 saves in goal.
