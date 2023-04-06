CANTON — Athens’ girls track grabbed a pair of wins over Canton and Wellsboro in a tri-meet at Canton on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats beat Wellsboro 100-46 and took down Canton 88-55. The Lady Warriors earned a 75-66 win over Wellsboro.
Wellsboro swept the boys side with a 99-51 win over Athens and a 114-34 victory over Canton. Athens would take down Canton by a 99-46 decision.
On the girls side, Athens’ Abby Burgess won the 100, 200, and 400 meter sprints.
Emily Henderson won the 100 meter hurdles for the Wildcats.
Athens’ sisters Sara and Emma Bronson claimed first in the 800 meter and 1,600 meters, respectively.
Ava Hughes won the 3,200 for Athens.
In the field, Alexis McRoberts won the discus throw for the Warriors, while Samantha Brackman won the javelin throw. Emma Pernaselli won the shot put for Athens.
Canton’s Kendall Kitchen won the pole vault.
The Lady Warriors won both the 400 meter and 1,600 meter relay, while Athens took first in the 3,200 meter relay.
In the boys events, Jaden Wright won first place for Athens in both the 100 meter and 200 meters.
Canton’s Lawrence Halbfoerster took home the top spot in the 3,200 meter run.
In the field events, Kyle Kapichok won the discus throw for the Warriors, while William Colton took first in the shot put.
Josh Martin won the Javelin throw for Athens.
The Wildcats also grabbed first place in the 3,200 relay.
