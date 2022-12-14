Athens girls take down Liberty

Athens’ Emma Bronson goes up for a layup during Tuesday night’s game against North Penn-Liberty.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

ATHENS — Back-to-back-to back steals early in the second quarter turned a 15-10 lead into 13-point bulge and Athens’ Lady Wildcats cruised from there to a 52-30 win over North Penn-Liberty in Northern Tier League play Tuesday night.

Up 15-10 after a period, Emma Bronson hit a shot at the first-quarter buzzer for the first two of her game-high 17 points on the night and scored off a Kendra Merrill feed to open the second period.