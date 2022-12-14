Athens girls take down Liberty

ATHENS — Back-to-back-to back steals early in the second quarter turned a 15-10 lead into 13-point bulge and Athens’ Lady Wildcats cruised from there to a 52-30 win over North Penn-Liberty in Northern Tier League play Tuesday night.
Up 15-10 after a period, Emma Bronson hit a shot at the first-quarter buzzer for the first two of her game-high 17 points on the night and scored off a Kendra Merrill feed to open the second period.
Then Emma and Sara Bronson and Mya Thompson got back-to-back-to-back front-court steals and turned them into easy points. That made the score 23-10 and the Mountaineers never recovered.
“The strength of our team is our ball pressure and scoring in transition,” said Athens Head Coach Brian Miller. “We got some nice easy baskets in transition.”
At the outset, Addy Wheeler drained a three-ball and Karlee Bartlow added two more as the Wildcats built a 9-3 lead. The Mountaineers battled back behind Elizabeth Ritchie, who led her team with 16 points and had 10 rebounds, to get within three.
That’s when Athens’ ball pressure began to take its toll. Once the Lady Wildcats had their 13-point lead, the teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter leaving Athens with a 25-16 lead at the break.
The ‘Cats opened the second half with a 10-point surge — again fueled by an Emma Bronson steal — and Liberty wouldn’t get within 16 points the rest of the night.
Wheeler added 12 points, six rebounds, four steals, five assists and two blocks for Athens. Karlee Bartlow had 12 points four boards and two steals, and Thompson had six boards, four steals and a pair of assists with Sara Bronson adding six rebounds, seven steals and three blocks.
Miller lauded the work of his undersized club.
“One of our strengths is rebounding,” said Miller. “We have one girl who is really a post player and the rest are small forwards or guards but they step up, guard girls who are bigger than them and they do well.”
Indeed, the Mountaineers were the taller team on the court, but only Ritchie was able to capitalize. Sidney Landis had six points, but no other Liberty players were able to get more than three as Athens extended its lead to 43-21 through three quarters.
To round out the scoring for Athens, Merrill had six points, Natalee Watson added three points and Sara Bronson had two points.
Weather permitting, Athens will visit Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
