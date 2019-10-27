WILLIAMSPORT – The Athens Wildcat Girls Soccer team faced a Mifflinburg squad determined to avenge last year’s loss in the District IV finals. Saturday, the two teams met again. This time in the District IV class AAA semi-finals. Athens was able to claw their way to a 2-0 victory.
Mifflinburg’s attack began to build momentum from the opening whistle. Athens matched possessions initially but began to yield to Mifflinburg’s growing pressure. Mifflinburg repeatedly built up attacks into Athens territory. The attacks culminated in corner kicks and shot attempts.
The Athens defense refused to break under the pressure. Athens goalkeeper, Madisyn Joslyn, was both busy and solid. She stopped everything that made it through her defenders. She finished the first half with four saves. Her defenders were stingy and opportunistic, tackling the ball on errant touches, stealing inaccurate passes and stepping into shot attempts. Emma Roe, Bailey Dakos, Haley Chambers, Avery Priester and Caydence Macik each had at least four tackles in the first half. Mifflinburg spent plenty of time on the Athens side of the field, but could not score.
Offensively, Athens struggled to build a consistent attack in the first half. Their successes came primarily on long runs from Emma Roe and Abby Sindoni. But, neither player was able to put the ball in the net. Athens’ strongest scoring threat came at the end of a long Roe run. Roe crossed the ball to Hannah Walker who just missed, hitting the upright.
Athens made a key adjustment at the half. Head coach Rich Pitts explained “We were trying to play [the ball] into Abby’s (Sindoni’s) feet and they were marking her. We thought we could start in the middle and then play her into space so she could shake her mark.”
The change in offensive strategy reaped rewards just six minutes into the second half. An Athens’ pass from the middle was touched by Sindoni’s mark just past midfield. Sindoni toe-hooked it by the defender. She then raced to the box and blasted the ball in the net giving
Athens a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later, Athens repeated the play. This time, Sindoni crossed the ball to Hannah Walker who scored. Athens led 2-0 with almost thirty minutes to play.
The Athens defense was even stingier in the second half than the first. They got to balls quicker. Mifflinburg’s pressure was still on, but it was no longer as effective. Athens was tackling and stepping into passing lanes whenever possible.
Up by two goals, with the defense surging, Athens seemed to be in a good position to win the game. But, with 26 minutes left in the game, an Athens defender was red-carded. Athens would need to fend off the Mifflinburg pressure while playing a man down. Pitts credited his players for handling the challenge. They “tactically played pretty well for never talking about what you would do if you would lose a player. That’s just scrappy. Being in the right place and being scrappy.”
The Athens Wildcats will play again Wednesday in the District IV Class AAA championship game.
Southern Columbia 8, Wyalusing 2
HUGHESVILLE — The Rams got a pair of goals from Hailey Jayne, but it wasn’t enough as their season ended in the District 4 playoffs.
Southern got three first-half goals on their way to the victory.
Jayne had a pair of goals as Wyalusing had nine shots in the game.
Southern Columbia got a hat trick from Loren Gehret and Maggie Morrison had two goals in the victory.
Southern had 26 shots and Wyalusing goalie Pearl O’Connor finished with nine saves in net.
Rilyn Wisloski finished with six saves for Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.