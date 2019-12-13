ATHENS — The Wildcats jumped out to a big lead early, and held on to beat North Penn-Mansfield 46-40 in NTL action on Thursday.
The Wildcats led 11-2 early, and 11-4 in the opening quarter, and they had a double-digit lead in the first half of the win.
Caydence Macik had a huge game inside for Athens with 24 points and Haley Barry finished with 11 points.
Kayleigh Miller had nine points, on three threes, and Megan Collins had two points in the win.
Macik had eight boards and blocked a shot and Miller had three assists.
Priester had two rebounds and an assist and Barry had three boards.
Rachel Stephens had nine rebounds, an assist and a block and Collins had two steals and a rebound.
Shaelyn Berguson had 11 points and JoAnne McNamara and Jaime Palmer had nine points each for NP-Mansfield.
Elizabeth Welch had five points and Riley David and Emma Palmer each had three points.
McNamara had seven assists, two boards and two steals and Jaime Palmer had nine boards, a steal and two assists.
Hannah Bowens had five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block and Welch had eight boards and two steals, with a block.
Berguson had four rebounds and a steal.
Waverly 49, Watkins Glen 29
Kennedy Westbrook had 21 points and Sidney Tomasso finished with 15 for the Wolverines in the win.
Morgan Adams had four points and Olivia Nittinger finished with three points.
Lourden Benjamin, Gretchen Sowle and Paige Lewis all had two points in the game.
Wyalusing 65, North Penn-Liberty 27
Madison Putnam had 15 points as three Rams scored in double figures in the win.
Callie Bennett had 12 points and Catherine Brown had 10 points.
Laci Norton had nine points and Hailey Jayne had eight points for the Rams and Olivia Spencer and Daphne Fassett each had four points.
Imogen Herbert had two points and Layla Botts finished with one point.
Brown had six steals and three assists, with eight boards and Fassett had nine rebounds and two steals.
Bennett had three steals and Putnam had four boards and four steals.
Olivie Lechliter had five rebounds.
North Penn-Liberty got 20 points from Eva Rice and Sidney Landis had six points, while Kiersten Mitstifer had a point.
NEB 71, Williamson 19
Maisie Neuber had 17 points to lead three Panthers in double figures in the win.
Lauryn Jones had 15 points and Vicky Rought finished with 11 points.
Kayleigh Thoman had nine points, Jorja Welch had eight and Lindsay Moore had four points in the win.
Loren Zook had three points, Meg Russell and Ciera Frisbie each had two points.
Neuber had two steals and six boards, with four assists and Jones had four assists, five boards and four steals.
Rought had five boards and two steals and Welch had four rebounds and two steals, with three assists.
Moore had eight assists, five steals and three boards.
Lateisha Peterson had 11 points for Williamson and Lena Lewis and Brooke Hill had three points, while Liberty Jones had two points.
NEB won the JV game 59-4. Thoman had 15 for NEB.
