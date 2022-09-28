TOWANDA — The Towanda boys cross country team picked up a 22-37 victory over Athens while their girls team dropped their matchup with the Lady Wildcats 21-34 on Tuesday afternoon.
In the girl’s race, Athens would sweep the top three spots with Thea Bentley, Emma Bronson, and Sara Bronson all finishing in unison at 24:16.
In fourth was the top finisher for Towanda as Marissa Wise would take fourth place overall with a time of 24:53.
Towanda would also take the fifth and sixth-place positions with Madison Nonnemacher (25:49) and Taylor Brennan (27:25) finishing just behind their teammate.
For Athens, Emily Henderson (27:59) would grab seventh, Olivia Cheresnowsky (29:00) took eighth, Janae Harkness (33:13) took 11th, and Mary Rose Burch (41:20) finished in 13th.
Towanda would get a ninth-place finish from Noelle Rogers (29:29), Gracie Carter (29:46) took 10th, and Zoie Lamphere (33:42) took 12th.
Boys
Towanda would take the win over the Wildcats and be spearheaded by strong finishes from their top three runners.
Eric McGee would finish just one second behind the overall winner taking a time of 19:09 and grabbing second place.
Nate Spencer (19:29) would follow in third and Luke Tavani (20:01) grabbed fourth to pace the Black Knights.
Dan Storrs (22:46) finished in 11th, Rein Alderfer (24:17) took 14th and John Dzurinko (37:55) finished in 20th for the Black Knights in the win.
Jacob Carr (20:16) and Wyatt Stranger (20:48) would crack the top ten with seventh and eighth-place finishes for Towanda.
Though Athens fell to Towanda, they would get the top overall finisher on the day as Ethan Denlinger edged out McGee by one second with a time of 19:08.
Ethan Hicks would be the next best Wildcat finisher taking home fourth place with a time of 19:47.
Nate Prickett (21:26) took ninth, Ronel Ankam (22:23) finished in 10th, Aiden Oldroyd (23:33) finished 12th, Caleb Sinwale (23:57) captured 13th while Piece Oldroyd (25:05), Aiden Pollock (25:21), Andrew Deforrest (26:01), Gerig Thurston (29:31), and Lohith Kinthala (30:15) rounded out the rest of the Wildcat runners.
Athens will host Wellsboro and Wyalusing while Towanda will travel to Sullivan County for a tri-meet including Canton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Trojans boys cross country sweeps, Lady Rams go 2-0
TROY – The Troy boys cross country team swept both Wyalusing and Canton on Tuesday in their tri-meet while the Wyalusing girls also went 2-0.
For the boys, Troy would pick up wins of 24-32 over Wyalusing and 15-48 over Canton to go 2-0 on the day.
Troy would take six of the top ten spots and be paced by Lance Heasley, who grabbed second place with a time of 18:24.46 to lead the rams.
Brody Campbell (18:57.1) finished in fourth, Jacob Hinman (19:03.55) grabbed fifth and Hart Houseknecht (19:33.76) took sixth, and Frank Harper (20:52.19) grabbed 10th to round out the top runners for Troy.
Wyalusing ould get the win over Canton 16-45 and had the top overall runner in Jeremy Clauser who finished with a time of 18:19.
They would also get the third place spot during the meet with Trennan Tewksbury finishing in 18:26.07.
Also grabbing top-ten finishes for Wyalusing were Clayton Petlock (20:37.93) in eighth and Steven Fields (20:46.40) in ninth for the Rams.
Canton’s top finishers on the day included Lawrence Chalbfoester (21:14.71) who grabbed 11th place, Braydon Vroman (21:37.54) who took 13th, and Simon Wile (23:03.57) who finished in 18th.
The girl’s race was swept by the Wyalusing Lady Rams, who had five top ten finishes including the overall winner in Kayla Beebe, who finished with a time of 21:13 to lead her team.
They would win 26-29 over Troy and 15-48 over Canton.
Megan King (22:46) took fourth, Lana Beebe (23:15) claimed fifth, Kassandra Kerin (23:19) took sixth, and Riley Porter (26:01) finished in 10th for the Lady Rams in the winning effort.
Troy would finish 1-1 on the day, with Alyssa Parks leading the Lady Trojans with a time of 21:27, which was good for second place on the day.
Katie Lackey would finish right behind in third place with a time of 22:10 to help her team split on the day.
Also in the top ten for Troy was Lillie Depew (23:26) in seventh, Rachel Kingsley (25:16) in eighth place, and Isis Lyons (25:32), who finished in ninth.
The Canton team would have only three runners competing, with Kali Wesneski (27:16) leading the Lady Warriors in 12th place while Lacy Niemczyk (29:20) took 13th and Carolyn Muren (34:16) finished in 16th.
The Wyalusing team will be back in action next Tuesday in a tri-meet hosted by Athens with Wellsboro while Canton will visit Sullivan County for a tri-meet with Towanda.
Troy will also be back running on Tuesday when they travel to Northeast Bradford for a tri-meet with NP-Mansfield.
All three meets are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
NEB girls cross country sweep, boys split in Wellsboro
WELLSBORO – The Northeast Bradford cross country teams competed in Wellsboro on Tuesday with the girls topping both Wellsboro and CV while the boys split, topping Wellsboro but falling to CV.
The Lady Panthers would grab a win over Wellsboro by a score of 18-30 and over CV by a score of 16-42.
They would take five of the top seven spots on the day, and Gracelyn Laudermilch would cruise to an overall victory with a time of 22:47.89.
Anaiah Kolesar would also grab a second-place finish on the day to help her team to a victory, and finished with a time of 23:12.15.
Lilah Hughes (25:39.26) took fourth place, Amelia Kapr (25:35.26) finished in fifth while Makenna Callear (28:19.65) grabbed seventh place for the Lady Panthers.
Cora Franklin and Isabell Kapr would take 12th and 14th respectively to round out the runners for NEB in the win.
For the boy’s team, NEB would grab the win over Wellsboro by a score of 5-21 while falling to CV by a score of 32-23.
Creed Dewing paced the Panthers with a third-place finish and was just behind the CV duo of Owen Cummings and Kristian Mizdail and finished with a time of 17:59.41.
Norman Strauss (19:42.51) took fifth place, Dayton Russel (19:58.97) finished in seventh place, and Aidan Kapr (19:59.92) took eighth place for the Panther’s top performers during the afternoon.
Ayden Finch (21:04.62) took 12th, Tanner Herb (21:12.99) claimed 13th and Brody Bennett (21:13.50) took 14th for the Panthers in their split in Wellsboro.
NEB will be back in action next Tuesday when they host a tri-meet with Troy and NP-Mansfield at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.