The Athens junior high girls’ cross-country team ended their season with an invitational title, winning the Whitney Point Invite with 45 points.
Horseheads (47) was second with Delhi (64) third.
Athens’ Sara Bronson (10:11.3) won the race as teammates Cailyn Conklin (10:45.6) and Thea Bentley (10:51.3) were ninth and 10th.
Janae Harkins (11:05.4) came in 14th and Emily Henderson (11:27.3) was 21st.
The boys took fifth with 112 points.
Carter Lewis (9:26) led the Wildcats in fourth place as Connor Mosher (10:06.8) finished 19th. Peter Jones (10:36.7) took 28th, Zachariah Earle (10:51.9) was 37th and Ryan Gorman (12:14) came in 59th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.