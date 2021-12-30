Athens girls win JV crown

TOWANDA — The Athens Lady Wildcats defeated Northeast Bradford 28-26 in the Valley Christmas Tournament Girls JV Championship on Wednesday.
Athens led 6-5 after one quarter, and outscored NEB 13-6 in the second to take a 19-11 lead into halftime.
NEB staged a comeback and trailed 27-26 with a minute to go, but Athens held on for the victory.
Addy Wheeler scored 12 points and added six rebounds and six steals, all game highs.
Sara Bronson and Mya Thompson each scored seven points for the Lady Wildcats. Bronson and Thompson also dished out three assists each.
Emma Neuber and Kelsea Moore each scored eight points to lead NEB, and Lillie Maynard scored six.
Waverly 46, Towanda 22
ATHENS — The Waverly girls JV hoops squad bounced back after a loss from Athens in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament to take home the consolation prize back to New York.
They used a 14-point second quarter to sail past the Towanda Black Knights by a score of 46-22 to secure third place in the tournament.
Leading the Wolverines was Ryleigh Judson who put down 12 points in the matchup, all from two-point field goals. Madison Cron added eight points while her teammates, Brilyn Belles and McKenzie Olmstead both added seven in the win.
Melody Hakes and Shaylynn Morris contributed seven and six points respectively on the other end of things.
