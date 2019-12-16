The Athens wrestling squad won four matches and lost three at the Ridgway Duals on Saturday.
The Wildcats defeated Ridgway twice, (48-27, 48-33) with Karter Rude, Alex West, Ben Parnaselli each picking up pins in both matches, took down Sharpsville 65-16 with Kaden Setzer, Ethan Sites, Rude, Zach Starfursky, Riley Hall, West, Keegan Braund, Kyler Setzer each picking up pins while Gavin Bradley won via tech fall.
The Wildcats also defeated Greenville 44-35. Bradley, Rude, Starfursky, West, Hall, Braund and Kyler Setzer each picked up wins in the match.
Athens fell to Titusville 39-33 and Johnsonburg twice, 59-17 and 53-17.
