CHEMUNG – The Athens golf team finished off their 2022 season with yet another win at the Tomasso golf course to push their record to 36-0 on Monday with a team score of 348.

NP-Mansfield (368) would grab second place, Wyalusing (376) would take third, Wellsboro (379) took fourth, Cowanesque Valley (383) took sixth, Towanda (423) finished in seventh, and Sayre (462) finished in eighth.