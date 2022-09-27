CHEMUNG – The Athens golf team finished off their 2022 season with yet another win at the Tomasso golf course to push their record to 36-0 on Monday with a team score of 348.
NP-Mansfield (368) would grab second place, Wyalusing (376) would take third, Wellsboro (379) took fourth, Cowanesque Valley (383) took sixth, Towanda (423) finished in seventh, and Sayre (462) finished in eighth.
Evan Cooper would once again lead the way for the Wildcats and shot a day-best 81 while recording two birdies and nine pars in the afternoon.
Dylan Saxon would also turn in a stellar day on the course, shooting an 86 – which was good for the fourth-best – recording a birdie and five pars.
Sean Clare would add a 93 and Nick Jacob shot a 96 to give Athens the win and cap off their undefeated season.
Wyalusing would cap off their second-place overall record in the NTL with a third-place finish at Tomasso’s and were paced by Nick Salsman who notched an 86 on the day with one birdie and five pars.
Brody Fuhrey shot a 93, Conner Smith shot a 98, while Hunter House and Kaeden Kusmierz shot a 99 for the Rams.
Towanda was led by Teagan Irish who shot a 100 on the day while Carson Glantz, Paige Perry, and Landon Clark rounded out the Black Knight’s top four.
Sayre was paced by Jackson Hubbard who scored a 107 while Kegan Hayford, Cole Horner, and Tanner Green turned in the top four scores for Sayre.
For those who qualify, the first round of the PIAA District 4 Individual tournament will be played on Thursday at the Williamsport Country Club at noon.
