MANSFIELD — The Athens Wildcat golf team continued their undefeated season with another win on Tuesday in Mansfield.
Athens shot a 362 as a team at Corey Creek Country Club to move to 18-0 on the year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
MANSFIELD — The Athens Wildcat golf team continued their undefeated season with another win on Tuesday in Mansfield.
Athens shot a 362 as a team at Corey Creek Country Club to move to 18-0 on the year.
The Wildcats were once again able to produce a balanced effort across the board, with five of their six golfers shooting under 100 on the day and were paced by another impressive day by junior Evan Cooper, who shot an 82.
Cooper’s 82 was good for a tie for second-best score of the day. The Wildcat finished the day with nine pars on his scorecard.
Senior Cam Sullivan would turn in a 90, Dylan Saxon shot a 93, Brady Darrow scored a 97 to round out the Wildcats’ team score. Lucas Kraft shot a 98 and Nick Jacob netted a 102 in non-scoring rounds.
In an extremely close second place finish, the Wyalusing Rams (15-3) finished just three strokes out of the lead with a team-score of 365.
The Rams were led by two sub-90 performances in Mansfield with senior Brody Fuhrey shooting an 82 and Nick Salsman recording an 89 in one of the best outings of the season for the Wyalusing team.
Fuhrey would record eight pars and a birdie on 12 while Salsman added two pars and birdies on holes two and 15.
Kaeden Kusmierz (90), Trehnon Hugo (105), Conner Smith (104) and Hunter House (118) rounded out the rest of the second place finishing Rams.
The Towanda team (3-15) would finish in sixth place with a team score of 442 and were led by a stellar outing from Paige Perry who shot a 96 and Teagan Irish who finished with a 102 on the day.
Sayre (0-18) would take last place and were paced by juniors Kegan Hayford and David Hall Jr.
NP-Mansfield’s Andrew Green would shoot the low-score on his home course and help propel his team to a third place finish, shooting a 78 on the day with nine pars and birdies on holes two and nine.
The entire NTL is back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Westfield when they travel to River Valley Country Club with a 4:30 p.m. tee-time.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.