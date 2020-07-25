After a strong freshman season in college, Athens grad Rachel Hutchison had big hopes for her sophomore year at St. Bonaventure.
Now, that’s on hold as the Atlantic 10, like many other conferences, ppd. their fall seasons.
“It’s a hard concept to wrap my head around knowing that I won’t be walking into Bonaventure this fall ready to play,” Hutchison said. “It’s going to be a weird adjustment to get used to. I was worried about my season when I first started to hear that other conferences were postponing their seasons to the spring. I didn’t think that any of this was going to happen, but here we are.”
While some athletes have a hard time staying motivated to work out with uncertainty surrounding whether they would play, that was never an issue for Hutchison.
“It hasn’t been harder for me to train not knowing what our season was going to turn into,” Hutchison said. “This is mainly because I knew that whether or not I was going to have a season in the fall, I was still keeping myself in good shape and working hard to improve myself. Now that our season is to be postponed, it gives me more time to train and improve so that I’m ready whenever my season starts.”
One of the biggest challenges for athletes is the uncertainty.
“The uncertainty of everything right now is very frustrating,” Hutchison said. “It makes it hard to prepare for things, but I’m just trying to take this one step at a time and follow along with what gets thrown my way. I miss my team, and the fall season more than ever, so it’s heartbreaking to know that we can’t start as soon as we’d like to.”
Usually college soccer players have games in the spring as well, but Covid took that away for Hutchison last year as well.
“My spring season from my freshman year was cut short because of Covid, so the last game I played would have been last fall. So I am dying to get back out on the field to play again,” Hutchison said.
The Bonnies have plans for athletes to keep working during this time.
“I have a workout packet that has been provided to me by my fitness coach, so I have been working on that as well as training with my old travel team in Syracuse,” Hutchison said. “I am hoping that even if we don’t get our season for this fall, I will still be able to train with my teammates in the gym or out on the turf field.
“It’s a little unpredictable right now with what our team will be allowed to do together, but I’m sure we’ll find a way to make it work.”
While moving a season to the spring is tough, there are some positives that could come from it.
“I think there could definitely be some advantages to moving our season to the spring,” Hutchison said. “I think it may give us girls some more motivation and urge to get back out on the field and train hard, since we’ve been deprived of it since the spring. I also think it gives us more time to get in shape and form a bond with the upcoming freshmen to create some team chemistry.”
