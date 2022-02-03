CHARLOTTESVILLE — Athens grad Brian Courtney continued his stellar season for the University of Virginia wrestling team as he picked up a win against a top-10 opponent last week and was named the ACC Wrestler of the Week for his efforts.
Courtney, a starter for Virginia at 133 pounds, scored a 5-3 decision in overtime against No. 10 Jaime Hernandez of North Carolina last Friday night. It was the first loss of the season for Hernandez.
The win by Courtney helped Virginia battle to a 16-16 tie against UNC. The tie was broken by criteria which gave the Tar Heels a 17-16 win.
Courtney won his second match of the day in an extra countable match after the dual, rallying to defeat Joe Heilmann 6-4 in sudden victory for his second overtime win of the night. Heilmann was an ACC Wrestler of the Week selection himself earlier this season and last year.
Courtney is now 9-2 on the season and ranked No. 22 in the country at 133 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.