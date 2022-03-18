Athens grad Courtney punches ticket to national quarterfinals

DETROIT — Athens grad Brian Courtney is one win away from becoming a NCAA Division I All-American after an impressive opening day at the national tournament.
Courtney, who came in as the 25th seed wrestling for the University of Virginia, knocked off both the eighth and ninth seeds on Thursday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
“It feels good. I’m a win from All-American but that’s only part of the goal,” Courtney said. “As I’ve told you before, being on top of the podium would be awesome, being on the podium would be awesome. If not, I’m happy, I’m fulfilled but I want to get on top of the podium.”
Courtney will face defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young this morning in the 133-pound quarterfinals.
In his second round match, Courtney trailed No. 9 Michael Colaiocco of Penn 2-0 early in the first after giving up a takedown and the Ivy League wrestler would ride tough until a restart at the 1:05 mark of the first.
The Athens grad got a point thanks to an optional start, but Colaiocco got another takedown and rode out the period to take a commanding 4-1 lead with a ton of riding time.
The Penn grappler took down to start the second and escaped 11 seconds in to make it 5-1, but essentially it was a 6-1 lead with the riding time point.
Courtney went deep into his bag of moves to get himself back into it, as midway through the second he pancaked Colaiocco right to his back for a takedown and four back points to take a 7-5 lead.
“I shot double leg and I kind of came up the body which I’ve been doing a lot. I don’t usually use it and (my coaches) were like ‘throw it’ and I was about to go for a shot but (I was thinking), ‘He’s expecting a shot, right? Let’s throw something a little different (at him),’” Courtney said. “I was getting my butt kicked so I needed that, and at that point the whole (momentum of the) entire match switched.”
“I told him afterwards, ‘You know you’re in the zone and wrestling great when you hit a move you’ve never hit in your life.’ That dude has never hit a pancake in his life probably and he hits it (at nationals),” Virginia head coach Steve Garland said.
An escape from Colaiocco would make it 7-6 heading into the third, but with the riding time point it was essentially tied at 7.
Courtney chose bottom to start the third and would get an optional start escape to take an 8-6 lead with 1:27 left.
Colaiocco was in good position to score a match-winning takedown in the third but just like he did during the state finals in high school, Courtney used his flexibility and expertise in funk wrestling to avoid the takedown.
Despite the riding time point going to the Penn wrestler, Courtney held on for the 8-7 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.
Courtney has said this will be his last year of competitive wrestling despite having two more years of eligibility — and his mindset of letting it fly has been paying dividends so far.
“I think he’s one of those kids who wrestles with a lot of joy. He really enjoys competing and really loves wrestling. When you have that type of attitude, and I want to say carefree — I think he’s kind of a carefree guy, but I also think he’s just enjoying being out there and not being consumed with fear and thinking about an outcome,” Garland said. “(When you wrestle with that mindset) you do stuff like that and you just pull crazy stuff out of your keister.”
The Athens grad believes the pressure was on the higher-ranked Colaiocco during their second-round match.
“It gets in your head a little bit. He’s supposed to win. He was winning. He was dominating ... And then for me when it’s within reach, it’s like there’s a lot of pressure for him, no pressure for me,” he said.
In his opening round bout, Courtney found himself trailing 2-0 after No. 8 RayVon Foley of Michigan State got a takedown with 1:46 left in the opening period. The Spartan wrestler rode the Athens grad out the rest of the frame to take a lead and 1:46 of riding time into the second.
Foley chose the bottom position to start the second looking to get out and take essentially a 4-0 lead with riding time.
Courtney had other ideas.
The Virginia wrestler rode out Foley for the entire two minutes to keep the MSU lead at 2-0 while switching riding time slightly to Courtney’s favor.
“That was the plan just because he accumulated so much riding time,” Courtney said of riding Foley the entire second period. “A lot of times how to wear someone out is riding him. My coaches wanted me to work a little more on riding, turning and just being tough on top again so it was something I was intentional about and it let me go down in the third period because riding time was gone.”
Courtney was on bottom to start the third and it didn’t look good for the Athens grad for a while as Foley was able to keep him down.
With 30 seconds left, Courtney was able to get control of a leg and use to to get a reversal. Then with 10 seconds remaining, the Viriginia wrestler got two swipes and held on for a big 4-2 victory.
“I probably could have gone neutral but I knew I could get out. It took a long time, took me a while but grabbing the leg and getting the reversal was big because then I was confident I could ride him out at least and I then got the turn,” Courtney said. “I sat on the leg and kind of threw a sloppy power half and got a really quick two count and I was just like ‘I’ll take it.’”
What was Courtney’s mindset in the final seconds as he was leading by two? Pretty simple — don’t give up a reversal.
“Last few seconds, at that point I was up by two so I was like ‘no reversal, no reversal, no reversal,’ and in that scenario get the stall call, give up the escape if I have to,” he said.
Getting the first win out of the way is always huge in the NCAA tournament and that was certainly true for Courtney on Thursday.
“It’s big,” the Athens grad said after his opening win. “You know this tournament, it’s full of upsets and anything can happen so being on the winning side of the bracket is a lot easier than being on the bottom side.”
Courtney wasn’t the only Athens High grad competing at nationals as former Wildcat standout AJ Burkhart took the mat for Lehigh University in the 184-pound bracket.
Burkhart had a tough test in his opening round as he faced defending national champion Aaron Brooks of Penn State.
Brooks, who is the second seed at 184, was looking for big bonus points as the Nittany Lions battle for the 2022 team championship, but Burkhart wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
The Penn State standout scored a pair of takedowns in the opening frame while Burkhart got an escape to make it 4-1 into the second.
Brooks was down to start the second and got an escape before securing two takedowns in the period. Burkhart got an escape in the frame and Brooks was up 9-2.
Burkhart escaped to begin the third but Brooks dominated the rest of the action. He scored five takedowns in the period, while allowing four more escapes.
The Athens grad fought off a couple cradle attempts from Brooks, who settled for a 21-7 major decision.
In his first-round consolation match, Burkhart faced Iowa’s Abe Assad who came in as the 18th seed.
Burkhart took a shot early but was unable to finish and Assad got a takedown off a double leg with 1:41 left in the opening period.
An escape from Burkhart made it 2-1, but Assad added a takedown late in the period to take a 4-1 lead into the second.
Assad would add to his lead in the second and was in front 8-2 heading into the third.
Burkhart got an escape on an optional start early in the third and the Athens grad continued to battle the Hawkeye, but Assad came away with a 9-3 decision.
With the loss, Burkhart was eliminated from the tournament and wrapped up an impressive sophomore campaign at Lehigh.
