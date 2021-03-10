ST. LOUIS — Athens wrestling legend and current University of Virginia 141-pounder Brian Courtney will make his NCAA Division I Championships debut next weekend after receiving an at-large bid to the tournament on Tuesday.
Courtney, a two-time state champ at Athens, and teammate Vic Marcelli (Massillon, Ohio) both received the wild-card bids and will join six other Virginia wrestlers at nationals from March 18-20 in St. Louis.
The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins (defined as wins against wrestlers already in the field), coaches ranking, results against common opponents, conference tournament placement and winning percentage. The committee was also able to use subjective criteria such as, but not limited to, historical performance.
Courtney went 9-4 this season at 141 pounds and is currently ranked No. 18 nationally at his weight class in the latest InterMat rankings.
Marcelli posted an 8-5 record at 174 pounds. Both wrestlers advanced to the third-place match at the ACC Championships (Feb. 28).
Courtney and Marcelli will join Jay Aiello (Chantilly, Va.), Louie Hayes (Orland Park, Ill.), Jake Keating (Naperville, Ill.), Patrick McCormick (Poquoson, Va.), Justin McCoy (New Paris, Pa.) and Quinn Miller (Lilburn, Ga.) who all earned bids based on their finishes at the ACC Championships.
The NCAA Championships will run March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Brackets and seeds for each weight class will be announced in an NCAA selection show streamed on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The eight selections is the most for Virginia since the 2014 season when Virginia also had eight wrestlers earn bids to the NCAA Championships. Virginia had a program-record nine wrestlers compete in the NCAA Championships in the 2013 championship.
