Athens grad Brian Courtney, a redshirt junior for Virginia, opened up the NCAA Wrestling Championships by rallying for a victory on Thursday.
Courtney, the 20th seed, was taking on Fresno State’s D.J. Loren, the 13th seed.
in the opening round at 141 Loren jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the match.
Courtney got an escape in the opening period, and got another escape to start the second to make it 4-3.
The Athens graduate then got a takedown in the second period to go up 5-4 after two periods.
After Loren tied things in the third period at 5, Courtney finished strong, winning the final five points of the match, escaping an attempt by Loren to get near-fall points in the victory.
In the round of 16 Courtney took on fourth-seeded Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State.
Facing a familiar foe, from the ACC Conference with Courtney, the Athens grad dropped a 7-3 match against the fourth seed.
Courtney will wrestle his consolation match today against Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio, the 30th seed.
Sullivan County graduate Dylan Ammerman opened up the NCAA Championships at 184 pounds.
The Lehigh wrestler is the 28th seed and he opened with a 15-3 major decision loss to fifth seeded Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech.
Ammerman was eliminated from the tournament with a 16-1 technical fall loss to No. 21 Dominic Ducharme of CSUB.
