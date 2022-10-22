ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats hosted the Central Columbia Blue Jays for what may be their final game of the regular season. The Blue Jays pushed the Wildcats for three quarters until a couple big plays put Athens ahead for good, 17-10.
The Blue Jays were aggressive from their opening kickoff, an onsides kick which Athens’ Caleb Nason alertly covered. The Blue Jays stuffed the Wildcat opening drive, forcing a punt after three downs.
A short punt into a stiff wind gave Central Columbia the ball at the Athens 38-yard line. The Blue Jays ran the ball deep into Athens territory before settling for a Blake Maguire field goal.
Athens head coach Jack Young was not surprised with the Blue Jay attack.
“We knew they were going to come in and be tough,” Young said. “They’ve played some people tough for halves. They’ve been real physical. You can see it on film. We knew we were going to be in a dogfight.”
The two teams settled into a defensive battle until midway through the second quarter. Athens’ Luke Horton stepped in front of a Blue Jay pass and intercepted it at the Central Columbia 28-yard line.
Four plays later, Wildcat quarterback Mason Lister targeted Matt Machmer for a 36-yard touchdown. Lister tacked on the extra point to give Athens a 7-3 lead.
Central Columbia began the third quarter with a 19-play, 56-yard drive. Athens stopped the drive at its own one-yard line.
The stop epitomized the Wildcat defense effort.
“I couldn’t be happier with our defense,” Young said. “We didn’t play great defense tonight. But, we kept them out of the end zone.”
The Wildcat offense took over and ground the ball out to their 37-yard line. On second and eight, Lister connected with Caleb Nichols for a 51-yard pass to the Blue Jay twelve yard line. A sack moved the ball back and put the drive at fourth and 14 on the sixteen.
Lister nailed a 33-yard field goal from the right hash to put Athens up 10-3 early in the fourth quarter.
Two plays after returning the Wildcat kickoff, Central Columbia fumbled the ball. Matt Machmer picked up the fumble at the Blue Jay 32 yard line and bolted to the end zone, putting Athens up 17-3.
Central Columbia put together a seven-play, 59-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Grayson Shaud connected with Logan Welcom for an eleven yard touchdown. The score pulled the Blue Jays within a touchdown, 17-10 with under three minutes to play.
Athens’ Caleb Nichols recovered the onsides kick attempt to dim the Blue Jays’ hope for a comeback. Nichols shut the door on any remaining hope with consecutive rushes of nine and five yards. The first down allowed Athens to run out the clock for the 17-10 victory.
In his postgame interview, Young confirmed that the Wildcats still do not have an opponent for next Friday’s open date. They will prepare for the District IV playoffs the following week if nothing materializes.
