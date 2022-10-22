ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats hosted the Central Columbia Blue Jays for what may be their final game of the regular season. The Blue Jays pushed the Wildcats for three quarters until a couple big plays put Athens ahead for good, 17-10.

The Blue Jays were aggressive from their opening kickoff, an onsides kick which Athens’ Caleb Nason alertly covered. The Blue Jays stuffed the Wildcat opening drive, forcing a punt after three downs.