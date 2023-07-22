Horton pitch

Athens' Luke Horton fires a pitch against Waverly on Saturday.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON/

ATHENS — Whether it was on the mound or at the plate, there wasn’t much that Athens’ Luke Horton didn’t accomplish during the 2023 baseball season.

The Wildcats’ senior was not only a key cog in Athens’ dynamic pitching staff, but also an uber-effective hitter, primarily doing damage from the top of the lineup, as he helped lead Athens to a 18-2 overall record and first place finish in the NTL Large division. As a result of his play, Horton was named the All-Region Most Valuable Player.