ATHENS — Whether it was on the mound or at the plate, there wasn’t much that Athens’ Luke Horton didn’t accomplish during the 2023 baseball season.
The Wildcats’ senior was not only a key cog in Athens’ dynamic pitching staff, but also an uber-effective hitter, primarily doing damage from the top of the lineup, as he helped lead Athens to a 18-2 overall record and first place finish in the NTL Large division. As a result of his play, Horton was named the All-Region Most Valuable Player.
“It was a fun season. I really, really, really enjoyed playing with my teammates,” Horton said. “I really enjoyed my coaches, they were great coaches, they were also great guys, which made coming to practice every day super easy and super enjoyable.”
On the mound, Horton pitched his way to a 7-1 record, collecting 63 strikeouts in the process. He finished his senior campaign with a 2.37 ERA in 44 ⅓ innings pitched, and had a season-high 14 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory over Waverly.
“It was always competitive (amongst our pitching staff). I always wanted to do better than they did, they wanted to do better than I did,” Horton said. “It was a really healthy competition.”
Offensively, Horton was just as effective. Often batting out of the leadoff spot, Horton owned a .456 batting average and produced 13 RBI. Effective at getting on base, he also chalked up 15 walks on the season.
Once he was on base, he wasn’t afraid to move around, as he went 21-for-21 on steal attempts, good for an 100 percent success rate.
“I really embraced the leadoff role, in other seasons I had been more of a power hitter,” Horton said. “I really hunted first pitch fastballs because, as a pitcher, I know that’s what I want to start a guy off with to get ahead.”
Spurred by Horton and the rest of the Wildcats’ efficient defense, the Wildcats rattled off 15 straight wins to begin the season, and lost just one contest in league play. Though they saw their postseason hopes dashed earlier than they would have liked, the Wildcats were the team to beat throughout 2023, and Horton’s play cemented himself as the catalyst for the defensive juggernaut.
“Obviously it’s fun to win, everyone enjoys winning, but coming to practice was easy; getting up early for 8 a.m. Saturday was easy,” Horton said. “Because I know when I go there I’m not going to be miserable. It’s going to be basically hanging out with my friends and getting better at baseball, just super enjoyable.”
Pitcher of the year: Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing Valley
Morningstar, a Wake Forest commit, pitched his way to a 9-2 record, recording 113 strikeouts in 61 innings. The senior ace held a .80 ERA and allowed just seven earned runs on the season, as the Rams qualified for the PIAA playoffs.
Offensive Player of the year: Weston Bellows, Canton
Defensive Player of the year: Trehnon Hugo, Wyalusing Valley
Rookie of the year: Karter Green, Sayre
Coach of the year: Brian Salsman, Northeast Bradford
All Stars
- Athens’ Cam Sullivan
- Athens’ Mason Lister
- Sayre’s Zack Garrity
- Towanda’s Teagan Irish
- NEB’s Clay Wiggins
- Canton’s Holden Ward
- Troy’s Kory Schucker
- Troy’s Camden Allen
- Wyalusing’s Nick Vanderpool, Jr.
- Wyalusing’s Kenny Mapes
- Waverly’s Joey Tomasso
- Waverly’s Jay Pipher
- Waverly’s Ty Beeman
- Waverly’s Sean Bubniak
- Spencer-Van Etten’s Cody Sayre
- Spencer-Van Etten’s Kameron Smith
- Spencer-Van Etten’s Hunter Harmon
- Tioga’s Max Dydynski
- Tioga’s Shea Bailey
- Tioga’s Drew Macumber
- Tioga’s Ethan Perry
