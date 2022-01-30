BEDFORD — The Athens wrestling team put on an impressive performance over the weekend, as seven wrestlers earned medals and the team finished third out of 21 teams at the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament in Bedford.
After pinning his first two opponents, Gavin Bradley won by injury default in the semifinals and defeated Cooper Hornack of Burell — a perennial contender from western Pennsylvania — by major decision to take first place at 120 pounds.
At 138 pounds, Jake Courtney worked his way through the bracket with a technical fall, a major decision and a fall before pinning Chad Weist of Tussey Mountain in the semis. In the championship bout, Courtney fell to Jacob Brenneman from Northern Garrett in Maryland and finished in second place.
Karter Rude earned another second-place finish for Athens at 152 pounds. He pinned his first two opponents and won by decision in the semis before dropping a 3-0 decision to Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish in the finals.
Kaden Setzer finished in third to add yet another top-five finish for the Wildcats. After losing in the semifinals, he won his next two bouts by fall to take third place at 132 pounds.
Josh Nittenger placed sixth at 285 pounds and Caleb Nason was seventh at 215.
Athens scored a total of 143.5 points to finish behind only Burrell with 146 and Chestnut Ridge with 268.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.