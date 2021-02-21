The Athens boys and girls junior high swim teams each won the Junior High Championships against Towanda. The boys won 198-14 and the girls won 123-107.
Athens' Ethan Hicks, Ryan P. Gorman, Josh Leonard and Carter Lewis dropped four seconds from the old record in the 200 medley relay and Hicks, Gorman, Ronel Ankem and Lewis broke the record they set in the 200 free relay last year by nine seconds.
Both Athens teams defended their titles.
In the 200 medley relay Olivia Cherenowsky, Hannah Earls, Evey Panck and Madeline Henderson won in 2:46.74 and the boys relay team from Athens swam 2:15.50 to break the record.
Cherenowsky won the 100 IM in 1:21.96, followed by Marisa Wise of Towanda and Henderson.
Hicks won the boys race in 1:14.35, followed by Charan Venkataswamy of Athens.
In the 50 free Panek won in 32.53, followed by Elizabeth Talada of Athens and Cheyenne Morgan of Towanda.
For the boys Ankem won in 27.59, followed by Lewis and Alex Lantz of Towanda.
Wise won the 50 fly for the girls in 42.42, with Gorman winning for the boys in 32.53, followed by Venkataswamy and Leonard.
In the 100 free for the girls Dixie Brown of Towanda won in 1:39.99, followed by teammate Julia Lamphere.
For the boys Hicks won in 1:02.39.
Cheresnowsky won the 50 back in 33.93, followed by Talada and Morgan.
Ankem won the 50 back for the boys in 35.73, followed by Lewis and Lantz.
Panek won the girls' 50 breaststroke in 48.07, followed by Athens' Hannah Earl and Brown.
Gorman won the 50 breaststroke for the boys in 36.75, followed by Athens' Zach Earls and teammate William White.
Towanda won the 200 free relay for the girls in 2:26.41 and Athens record-breaking relay team won the boys race with a time of 1:54.39.
