Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.