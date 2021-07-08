ATHENS — Host Athens led from start to finish but Wellsboro made it interesting before Athens held on for a 6-4 win in the first game of the teams' best of five championshiop series.
Athens' Nick Grazul walked the first Wellsboro batter, but the second man to the plate lined to the pitcher fir an easy double play and the third waved at a Grazul offering for strine three.
Athens also was gifted a walk to open its half of the inning, but Cooper Robinson, the beneficiary of that walk, scored when Grazul ripped a pitch to right for an REBI triple. Two batters later Karter Green lined an RBI double to right for a 2-0 lead. Walks to Eli Hobday and Eli Chapman loaded the sacks for Matthias Welles, who worked an eight-pitch, RBI walkl.
Athens carried its 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning when thy made it a 5-0 game.With two gone in the inning, Robinson singled to center. Grazul then walked and each swiped a base to put runners on second and third for Troy Rosenbloom. Rosenbloom ripped a shot to short that the fielder couldn't handle and both runners scored on the error.
Then Athens nearly gave it away in the top of the fifth.
Lucas Cuneo got the ball rolling for Wellsboro with a walk and LuVie Rothemel reached on an error. With two down, Jude Cuneo walked. With the bases juiced and Jon Carl at bat Lucas Cuneo scored on an error. On the next pitch, Carl's grounder was misplayed and Rothemel scored. Then Jacob Heckman did something no previous Wellsboro batter had. He got a hit. That double brought Carl and Jude Cuneo home to make it a 5-4 game.
Both teams had runners on base over the next two innings, but Athens was the only one to score when a balk was called in the sixth with Grazul on third.
Wellsboro did not go away quietly. With one down, Wellsboro's Rothemel gave his team it's second hit. Another error allowed leadoff hitter Marek Mascho to reach base and with one out the tying run was at second. Dylan Saxon, tho was the third Athens pitcher of the day, then fanned the next two Wellsboro batters to seal the win.
Green led Athens with two of the team's five hits — a single and a double — adding a run and an RBI. Grazul had a triple and one RBI but scored three big runs and Robinson added a hit and two runs. Oliver Johnson had Athens other hit, a single.
Grazul started on the hill for Athens, allowing two walks but no hits with six strikeouts in four innings. Welles allowed just one hit and issued two walks with three strikeouts in one inning. None of the four runs that scored in the inning were earned. Saxon allowed one hit and struck out two in two innings of work.
Ryder Bowen started and lasted 1/3 of an inning, allowing three runs, all earned, on two hits and four walks. Drayden McGee went 2 2/3 allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Cameron Owlett and Lucas Cuneo also took a turn on the hill, combining to allow two hits and three runs, none earned. Owlett had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
The teams will hook up again on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Wellsboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.