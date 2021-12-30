Athens JV boys win VCT title

TOWANDA — The Athens boys rolled to a 47-18 win over Towanda in the Valley Christmas Tournament JV Championship on Wednesday.
Athens jumped out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter, as Towanda did not hit a field goal until the 58 second mark of the first period.
After each team posted six points in the second quarter, Athens took a 27-10 lead into halftime.
The Wildcats held Towanda scoreless in the third quarter and continued to pull away for the win.
Chris Mitchell scored a game-high 12 points for the Wildcats and Kolsen Keathley had 10, as 11 different Athens players scored in the game.
Will Shrawder led Towanda with seven points and Jack Wheaton had six.
Waverly 43, Sayre 13
ATHENS — Much like the girls JV team, the Waverly boys had a huge bounce back win from the first-round game to take home third place in the Valley Christmas Tournament. However, it was against a different opponent.
Waverly used a dominant first half to take down Sayre in a 43-13 blowout. After shutting out the Redskins, through one quarter, the Wolverines picked it up slightly on the offensive end to take a 30-3 lead at the break where they would cruise to a 30-point victory.
Bryce LaForest had an impressive day on the hardwood for the Wolverines as he accounted for nearly half of his team’s production with 19 points. Jonathan Searles was second on the team in scoring with 12.
Nick Pellicano led the Redskins with six points in the loss for the fourth-placed team.
Sayre will next take the court on January 6, against Canton. Waverly will play their first game of the new year on Monday when they travel to Edison.
