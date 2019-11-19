Athens’ Aaron Lane and Luke Arnold are the NTL boys’ soccer Co-Players of the Year for 2019.
Fellow teammate David Scheftic is the Co-Defensive Player of the Year while coach Jake Lezak is the Coach of the Year.
Wellsboro’s Will Poirier is the Offensive Player of the Year with fellow Hornet Luke Leach the Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
The first team consists of Athens’ Joel Maslin (goalie), Scheftic (defense), Doug Vosburg (defense), Arnold (midfield) Jessie Sumner (midfield) and Lane (forward); Wellsboro’s Leach (defense), Zach Singer (defense), Poirer (midfield), Joe Grab (offense) and Kaeden Mann (offense); Williamson’s Josh Hultz (goalie); NEB’s Brandon Kuhn (midfield) and Sayre’s Cody VanBenthuysen (forward).
On second team are NEB’s Brady Brown (offense), Gavin Merritt (offense), Julia Jampo (midfield) and D.J. Brown (defense); Troy’s Owen Williams (goalie), JT Landis (midfield) and Wyatt Hodlofski (defense); Galeton’s Jake Cochran (forward), Ty Stover (midfield) and Noah Shutt (defense); Williamson’s Gabe Prince (offense); NP-Liberty’s Caiden Alexander (offense); Wellsboro’s Luke Pondo (midfield) and Zach Rowland (defense) and Athens’ Alex Rowe (midfield) and Matt Nowacoski (defense).
Honorable mention includes Wellsboro’s Ethan Ryan and Jack Poirier, NPL’s Sam Baumgartner, Brody Burleigh and Taylor Nelson, Athens’ Nate Quinn, Ben Gambrell and Owen Richardson, Williamson’s Nolan Smith, Sam Cummings, Brennan Bolt and Caleb Cootes and Sayre’s Mason Hughey.
