For Aaron Lane, scoring 50 career goals was always something on his mind.
He’s thought about it since freshman year, and he watched his older brother, Ethan, achieve the milestone.
On Tuesday it was Lane’s time to join the 50-goal club, putting the ball in the net just 3:20 into the game off an assist from Nate Quinn in Athens 5-0 win over NEB.
“It feels really good,” Lane said. “I put a lot of work into it in the offseason, and my teammates have been giving me the ball.”
One of the first things that Lane did after netting the goal was raced to the sideline to give a hug to his dad, and assistant coach Dan Lane, along with head coach Jake Lezak.
“It’s very special,” Lane said of having his dad on the sidelines for his milestone.
For Lane the milestone is something he’s been thinking of for a while, and he knows he has some teammates who will get there as well. Already this year one of his teammates, Luke Arnold, hit the 50 goal mark.
“It’s been my goal since freshman year to get it with my teammates,” Lane said. “It’s been their goal to, they are going to be getting it to.”
Reaching the milestone at Athens can be harder than some other places.
While the Wildcats score a lot of goals, they also have a ton of all-league caliber players on the roster, all getting their share of the shots and goals.
“It’s hard to know when you are getting the ball, what type of runs to run, because we are so talented up front and in the midfield,” Lane said.
One thing different for Lane this year is he is one of those go-to-players, after waiting his turn.
“It is a lot different than in the past where I was the role player and not the go-to-player up there to score,” he said.
Getting the goal right at the start of the game on Tuesday made things a bit easier for Lane.
“Settled the nerves a little bit,” he said.
For Lane getting to 50 goals is special. Joining his brother on the 50-goal list makes it even more amazing.
“It’s very special for us and for the team,” Lane said. “They give us the ball and we just have to finish it.”
Asher Ellis had the second Athens goal off a rebound from a Lane shot at 17:02 and the next two goals were by Luke Arnold, both off Lane assists. Arnold scored at 12:57 and at 35:00 of the second half.
Jared Ammerman capped the scoring at 21:09 off a David Scheftic assist.
Athens had 36 shots and nine corner kicks and NEB had two shots and no corner kicks.
Garrett Cooper had 15 saves for NEB and Athens had four saves, with Joel Maslin starting in net.
Sayre 7, Towanda 1
Cody VanBenthuysen had four goals to lead Sayre to the win.
Braydon Post had a goal and four assists in the game and Mason Hughey added two gaosl.
Post scored at 27:20 off an assist from VanBenthuysen and VanBenthuysen scored at 15:20.
Post set up Hughey for a goal at 9:47.
Towanda got on the board with 4:25 left in the half when Talon Irish scored.
In the second half VanBenthuysen got his second goal at 32:58 off a Hughey assist and he capped his hat trick at 26:26 off a Post assist.
At 23:38 Hughey scored off a Post assist and with 1:16 left VanBenthuysen finished the scoring off a Post assist.
Aidan Hennessy had 12 saves for Towanda and Gunner McCutcheon had seven for Sayre.
Sayre had 19 shots and no corner kicks and Towanda had seven shots and two corner kicks.
Northern Potter 2, NP-Liberty 1
With the game tied at one, Ryan Langworthy scored the game winner for Northern Potter with 12:41 left in the opening half Tuesday.
Tre Slawson started the scoring for Northern Potter at 16:52 off an Ezra Sprow assist.
Just 2:48 lafter NPL tied it up as Caiden Alexander converted on a penalty kick.
It was just 1:23 later that Langworthy scored the winner.
Northern Potter had 12 shots and four corner kicks and Pat Lehman had eight saves.
NP-Liberty had 13 shots and seven corners and Jayden Good had nine saves.
Newark Valley 4, Waverly 1
Brennan Traub had the goal for Waverly in the game.
Newark Valley got a hat trick from Nathan Sokol and Ronan Dougherty had a goal.
“We played really well in the first half, short of the penalty kick we gave up in the first minute, it was the best soccer we’ve played all year,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “We just have trouble being consistent for the entire 80 minutes. We had some big mental errors in the middle of the field in the second half and Newark Valley was able to take advantage with three really well placed shots. We had plenty of opportunities to get back in the game and Brennan Traub’s goal in the second half lit a spark, but we struggled to finish, and I think it’s due to how young we are as a soccer team. But, we keep continuing to grow and improve every day and in the end that’s the goal.”
Newark Valley had 14 shots and four corners and Waverly had five shots and two corner kicks.
Cameron McIsaac had nine saves for Waverly and Brandon Randall made four saves for Newark Valley.
Wellsboro 10, Galeton 1
Owen Richardson started the game with a hat trick in an 11-minute span in the win.
Richardson scored off an assist from Kaeden Mann, then off back-to-back Joseph Grab assists.
Jack Poirier had a goal off a Grab assist and Will Poirier scored back-to-back goals, off assists from Alvaro Garza-Seijo and Luke Pondo.
Mann scored back-to-back goals, the first assisted by Will Poirier, and Pondo scored, while Zach Singer capped the scoring off an assist from Will Poirier.
Trey Kalacinski had the Galeton goal.
Wellsboro had 28 shots and 14 corners and Galeton had four shots and one corner kick.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Muncy 9, Sayre 4
Rozlyn Haney had a hat trick for Sayre, but it wasn’t enough in the loss.
Abby Moliski had the other Sayre goal and Courtney Sindoni had an assist.
Aleah Bigelow had four goals for Muncy in the game and Ashlyn Fowler finished with a hat trick.
