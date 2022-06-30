LAPORTE — Athens plated six runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in downing Sullivan County 10-3 in American Legion action Wednesday evening.
With his team down 1-0, Troy Rosenbloom got Athens started with a leadoff walk and scored on a grounder to third by Cam Sullivan. Sullivan reached on the mishandled grounder and used three passed balls to score.
Jack Cheresnowsky lined a 3-2 pitch for a base hit. Dylan Saxon moved Cheresnowsky to third with a single and went to third on a two-out RBI single by Brady Darrow. Carson Rowe laced an RBI double that left runners at second and third for Oliver Johnson, who walked. Rosenbloom worked an RBI walk and Jaren Glisson brought in another tun with a fielder’s choice.
Those were all the runs Athens would need on this day, as Sullivan held Sullivan County in check on three hits and five walks. All three of Sullivan County’s runs in the four-inning game were earned, and Sullivan fanned seven.
Darrow led Athens at the plate with three singles, three RBI and a run; and Sullivan aided his cause with two hits, three runs and one RBI. Rosenbloom scored twice and had three RBI; Glisson ended with his RBI; Hyjek had a hit and a run; Cheresnowsky ended up with his hit, run and RBI; Saxon had a hit, run and RBI; and Rowe had his double, RBI and run.
Athens improved to 4-3 with the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.