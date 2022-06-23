Athens Legion squad shuts down Troy

ATHENS — The Athens Legion baseball team defeated Troy 5-0 to move to 2-2 on this season on Wednesday night.
Kaden Hyjek gave Athens a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single to score Caleb Sullivan.
Jack Cheresnowky reached on an error which allowed Hyjek to score and make it 2-0.
Cheresnowsky once again reached on an error to start the fourth inning, and later scored on an RBI groundout by Oliver Johnson.
Sullivan made it 5-0 with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Sullivan finished the day with two hits and two RBI. He was also the winning pitcher, allowing five hits, no runs and striking out 12 batters in a complete-game effort.
Hyjek added two more hits and an RBI for Athens. Nick Jacob, Cheresnowsky and Johnson all had one hit apiece.
