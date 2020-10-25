Over the years Jake Lezak has built the Athens boys’ soccer team into one of the best programs in the state.
People are starting to take a lot of notice of that success, as Lezak was named the National Federation of High Schools Pennsylvania Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year on Wednesday.
For Lezak the day became one to remember as he found out about the honor on his birthday.
“It’s very humbling and quite the honor,” Lezak said. “I simply cannot believe that this has happened. It’s totally unexpected, but a huge honor to be recognized at this level.”
For Lezak, every year is special, but these past few years have been some pretty magical times.
“The teams that I have each year are unique and we connect in a different way each year,” Lezak said. “I enjoy getting to know the players and figuring out who they are as they become young men.
“They are what makes this so fun even on its most challenging days or seasons. I work closely with them on academics, training and life. Just the past few years have been pretty special. Reaching the finals of districts and competing and winning at that level is what a program should be striving for. It’s a great experience for the players and one that I hope they enjoy and remember for a lifetime.”
For Lezak it’s about more than just last year’s team, and more than awards like this. It’s about the players he has worked with over the years.
“I’m always reflecting back to the players of the past. I do my best to keep in contact with as many as I can and enjoy seeing them have successful lives. They are always welcome here and have a family for life. It’s been a true blessing for me to be able to work with so many talented young men.
“There are many that I wish I could have kept coaching for even longer knowing that they were just hitting their stride and then it was over. In looking back, it brings a smile to my face to think about all the teams of the past and the players that have been a part of this. They are doing great things in life and for me that’s what it’s all about, watching them to continue to succeed after that last whistle in high school.”
While Lezak earned the honor, he knows it’s not something he could have done alone.
The Athens coach knows how much his assistant coaches have been to the team’s success and last year he had Dan Lane and Zach Colegrove on the staff with him. But, it’s more than just the coaches, as Lezak knows how much the families help make all this possible.
“ Dan has been with me from the beginning. He’s instrumental in the success of the program through the years. He has helped in many different ways from keeping things organized and on track to tactical and game time decisions. Zach has been a great asset to the program and been helping us in many ways both in season and out. His job makes it difficult for him to be there year round but he makes it work.
“My wife may not be a part of the coaching staff but is just as much a part making this all work. She’s my support and therapist!! She makes sure that the boys have everything they need and are taken places. Our families are also a big part of helping behind the scenes as well!! They support both of us with all the little and sometimes big things that are difficult for us to balance.”
With Lezak earning state recognition, he knows it could be something that could help the players earn more recognition in the future.
“If this opens more doors for the players, that’s great! opening doors and getting opportunities for the players and students here is what it’s all about,” Lezak said. “We push for them to work hard and to understand that if they work hard in athletics and academics they will have a lot of opportunities in life. I certainly hope that this helps drive the players on the current team and future teams to want that state level of recognition. They are certainly capable of it if they put the time and work in.”
