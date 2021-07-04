ATHENS — Athens hosted Troy in the Loser’s Bracket of the District 15 Little League Minors tournament. With the season on the line for both teams, Athens ran away from Troy for the 17-10 victory.
Both teams scored early and often. Athens offense featured patient at-bats and aggressive base running. As a team, Athens garnered 20 walks and 23 bases that were either stolen or taken during wild pitches. Meanwhile, Troy hit the ball and advanced runners using their bats.
Athens turned four walks into two runs in the top of the first. Troy responded with three hits, including a double by Jerrett Root, and an error to take the early lead 3-2 after one inning. While Athens’ patience continued to reap runs, Troy’s bats were silenced by Athens’ pitching and gloves for the next three innings. Starter Jacob Saxon and reliever Shea Davidson combined for six strikeouts over the span. At the end of the fourth inning, Athens had built a 5-3 lead.
By the fifth inning, Athens batters got hits in key moments to add to their offense. But, Troy had narrowed the gap to 6-5.
Athens, ever patient in the batter’s box, picked up five walks and a single by Shea Davidson to score five runs in the top of the sixth. In the seventh, Athens combined seven walks with a single by Jacob Saxon and a hit batsman to put six more runs on the board.
Troy mustered a four run rally in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough to overcome the eleven run deficit.
Athens won by a final score of 17-10. Jacob Saxon and Shea Davidson did the bulk of the pitching for Athens. The pair whiffed 12 Troy batters. Griffen Smith did close the game. Saxon and Davidson led Athens at the plate as well. Each had two hits.
Troy’s Hunter Watson and Josiah Pesesky teamed up to pitch for six innings and got seven strikeouts. Brody Ayers led Troy at the plate with three hits. Lucas Kress added a couple hits too.
Athens will play Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. against either Towanda or Canton.
