LAWTON, Pa. The Athens Majors All-Starstraveled to Lawton for a post-season rematch with the Susquehanna County All-Star team. Athens bested Susquehanna County in pool play, 17-5. On Saturday, Athens widened that gap with a 21-2 win.
Athens’ offense mashed the accelerator from the game’s onset.
The first six Athens batters made it on base, only one of them walked. Once on base, runners stole bases at the first opportunity. Athens scored four runs before Susquehanna County secured the first out of the game.
By the end of the top of the first, Athens batted around the line-up, chased Susquehanna County’s starter off the mound, and led 5-0.
In the bottom of the first, Cartyr Cockroft took the mound for Athens. Susquehanna County had limited success against Cockroft.
They capitalized on a walk and some hard hit ground balls that made it through the right side of the infield for a run.
Cockroft ended the rally with a strikeout. He stymied the Susquehanna attack for the remainder of the game. Cockroft struck out six, scattered six hits and only allowed two runs in four innings.
Susquehanna’s Steven Newhart temporarily slowed the Athens’ attack in the second. Newhart had gotten Susquehanna County out of the first inning and continued to muffle the Athens’ bats.
The Athens offense then shifted gears.
Athens became patient at the plate and earned walks. The runners advanced using small ball tactics and still put two more runs on the board.
Athens scored seven runs in each of the third and fourth innings.
Joe Dickerson, Ryan Hicks and Sam Cheresnowsky led the Athens’ outburst. Dickerson launched a homerun over the right field fence that scored Kade Rowe. Hicks tripled in the third to drive in two runs. Cheresnowsky doubled in the third and tripled in the fourth, batting in two runs.
At the end of the fourth inning, the game ended with Athens leading 21-2.
Kade Rowe performed well at the plate for Athens throughout the game. Rowe finished the game with three hits and four RBIs in four at bats. Dickerson and Hicks also finished with four RBIs.
Athens advances to the next round in the winners’ bracket and will play Towanda on Friday at 6 p.m..
