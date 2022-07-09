ATHENS — A pinch-hit walk-off RBI single by Ryan Hicks lifted the Athens Majors All-Stars past Towanda 8-7, and secured a spot in the District 15 finals on Tuesday.
Athens took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Peter Bertsch was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Sam Cheresnowsky reached to drive in another run. Kade Rowe followed with a two-RBI single.
Towanda responded quickly with four runs to tie the game in the top of the third.
Hagen Jones reached on an error to score Blayke Spencer, and Boom Thompson scored on a wild pitch. Shane Maghamez then hit an RBI single to make it 4-3.
Harper Welles tied the game with an RBI single.
Athens reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third when Joe Dickerson scored on a passed ball, and Graham Steinfelt ripped an RBI double to make the score 6-4.
Towanda once again tied the game, as a run scored when Jones reached on an error, and Maghamez hit an RBI double.
In the top of the fifth, Josh Maye reached on an error that allowed Welles to score and give Towanda a 7-6 lead.
After Athens failed to score in the bottom of the fifth, they held Towanda scoreless in the top of the sixth.
Down to the final three outs, the Athens bats came alive once again.
Cheresnowsky led off with a single, and Rowe followed with another. That brought up Hicks, who singled to right to drive in the winning run and send Athens to the District 15 final.
Towanda will get another shot at reaching the final through the losers’ bracket, where they will play either Wellsboro or Southern Tioga on Sunday afternoon.
The winner of Sunday’s game will face Athens on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.