ATHENS — It had been a moment years in the making.
As Athens’ Ryan Hicks collected his 13th and final strikeout of the night, the moment became real and the celebration began.
Athens Majors Little League won the District 15 Championship on Thursday, topping Troy Majors 5-0 — in large part thanks to a no-hit performance from Hicks — to move on to the next round of postseason play.
“We battled for four years and to finally take it, this is awesome,” Athens coach Shane Saxon said. “I’m so proud of them. This group has been together all the way from 7-8, and they’ve been the bridesmaid in every single (season). They pulled it out this year.”
Through one inning, it appeared as if it may be a close contest all the way as the two sides battled to become champions. Hicks fanned a pair of batters in the top half to begin the game, before Troy’s defense collected three outs in four batters to move along to the second inning.
That’s when things began to click for Athens.
Hicks picked up where he left off, striking out the side, bringing his team back to the plate in quick fashion. Caleb Gorsline led off the bottom of the second reaching on a walk, before using keen baserunning to come around to score, putting Athens ahead 1-0.
Troy would pick up its first baserunner in the third, when Zack Blasz made it to first on a passed ball. His time on base didn’t last long, with Hicks and the Athens’ defense chalking up the last two outs needed to get out of the inning and head back to the batter’s box.
Theron May led off the bottom of the third with a single, eventually coming home to double the lead and put Athens ahead 2-0.
Back out for the fourth, Hicks continued to battle on the mound, again striking out the first three batters he faced, as he constantly kept Troy off-balance from start to finish. Then, Athens found a groove.
Gorsline got on base with another walk, and a single behind him from E.J. Glielmi put them both in position to score, on base with no outs. Each would round the bases and touch home safely, as Athens lead doubled again, this time from 2-0 to 4-0.
Another pair of Hicks’ strikeouts sandwiched a Hicks to Griffin Smith putout, as Troy again went down quickly against the cruising Athens’ defense. Aiden Briggs added another run for Athens in the bottom half, putting Athens 5-0, and just three more outs away from putting the game away.
Hicks and Smith teamed up again for another putout to open the top of the sixth, as Troy was down to its final two outs. With no runners on, Hicks collected a final pair of strikeouts, completing the no-hitter and Athens began to celebrate.
They had done it.
“(Ryan) was spot on, he was just throwing BB’s man,” Saxon said. “He’s been there the whole year and carried us through on that mound the whole year.”
Hicks pitched the entire way for Athens, striking out 13 and allowing just one baserunner and no hits in the contest. He also tied for the team lead in the batter’s box, recording a pair of hits, both singles. Briggs also added two singles, while Glielmi, May and Evan Westerfield collected a single each.
For Troy, Brody Ayres racked up a pair of strikeouts in the loss.
“We had a great season,” Troy coach Ryan Fish said. “The boys all played well together, the best group of boys I’ve ever coached, the most fun I’ve ever had. Sucks that it had to be shortened by a loss today, but something we’ll all remember for a long time.”
Athens next game will begin sectional play, set to begin on Tuesday.
“I’m really happy,” Hicks said.
