ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats Little League majors opened up District 15 tournament play with a big win. The Wildcats were paid a visit by Blue Ridge, and the Wildcats took a 14-3 victory to advance to the winners portion of the double-elimination bracket.
Athens used five runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. That was followed by four in the second, and five more in the third. After holding the Wildcats to no runs in the fourth inning, Blue Ridge added three of their own in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough as Athens came away with the 11-run advantage in the mercy rule win.
Sam Cheresnowsky and Connor Davidson each had two hits for Athens. Five players on the winning team also had a game-high two RBI. They were Davidson, Kamdyn Wheeler, Duncan Thetga, Cartier Cockcroft and Kade Rowe.
Brycen Wood, Zach Fisher, Cartyr, Thetga, Rowe and Jacob Shores all had hits for Athens.
Davidson and Fisher scored three runs each and Cheresnowsky, Graham Wanck and Cartyr C scored two runs each, while Wheeler and Shores scored runs.
Four Athens pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Wanck, Davidson and Alex McQuay threw three innings of shutout, one-hit ball between them, striking out five.
After splitting games in pool play, the Wildcats now win their first game in tournament play and advance to the quarterfinal round of the winners bracket. They will hit the road on Saturday when they will travel to take on Susquehanna Area.
