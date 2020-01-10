Athens’ Kayleigh Miller netted her 100th career 3-pointer as Athens’ defeated Sayre 51-12 in NTL girls’ basketball action Thursday.
It was Sayre’s annual Pink Game.
Miller finished with 18 points, six steals, four assists and four boards while Haley Barry added 12 points.
Cayden Macik had 10 points and eight boards, Megan Collins finished with eight points, Joselyn Murray nabbed two points and Kasidy Peterson rounded out their scoring with one point to go with four boards.
Avery Priester chipped in with nine assists, four steals and four rebounds as Rachel Stephens had five rebounds.
Emily Sutryk led Sayre with 10 points while Jazz DeKay scored two.
Troy 39, NP-Liberty 36
Sydney Taylor had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, to go with five steals, to lift the Trojans to a girls’ basketball win Thursday.
NPL led 14-11 after the first quarter but an 11-7 run by Troy in the second gave them a 22-21 lead at the half.
The Mounties took a 31-29 lead after the third quarter but in the fourth the Trojans put the clamps on, holding NPL to five points, in their rally for the win.
Rachel Kingsley also had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards while Hannah Zimmerman added nine points and four rebounds.
Macy Vroman chipped in with two points and five boards with Cessily Harding nabbing seven boards.
Kiersten Mitstifer led NPL with 12 points and eight boards as Eva Rice scored eight.
Jaclyn Nelson came away with seven, Alexis Crowe notched five with Ryann Upham and Sidney Landis adding two points a piece.
Northeast Bradford 55, Wyalusing 31
The Panthers forced 24 turnovers in their NTL girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Maisie Neuber had 19 points, seven steals and five rebounds to lead NEB with Lauryn Jones adding 16 points and four boards.
Kayleigh Thoman and Loren Zook had six points each, with Zook nabbing six rebounds, while Jorja Welch had four points and 10 boards.
Lindsay Moore and Vicky Rought had two points a piece with Moore handing out three assists.
Olivia Leichliter led a balanced Ram effort with eight points and four rebounds with Catherine Brown adding seven points and six boards.
Daphne Fassett and Layla Botts had five points a piece as Botts grabbed five rebounds, Callie Bennett had two points and five boards, Hailey Jayne netted one points to go with six steals and two assists and Imogen Herbert finished with one point.
Towanda 59, Canton 28
The Knights jumped out to a 23-4 first quarter lead en route to their NTL win Thursday.
Porschia Bennett had 21 points and three steals for Towanda as Paige Manchester added 11 points to go with four rebounds.
Hannah Chandler and Amanda Horton had eight points a piece with Chandler nabbing four boards.
Erin Barrett added five points and five rebounds while Gracie Schoonover, Kyann Kjelgaard and Eliza Fowler had two points each.
Elle Binford had 14 points to lead Canton with Aislyn Williams, Molly Ward, Reagan Kelley and Raeann Roupp each scoring three. Alexis Baldwin rounded out the scorers with two.
Ward added 10 boards in the game as Williams, Roupp and Courtney Weiskopff each nabbed four. Roupp also had three blocks.
Wellsboro 40, Cowanesque Valley 34
The Hornets held off a CV rally to pick up the NTL girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Wellsboro jumped out to a 17-7 first quarter lead but CV chipped away the next two quarters to cut it to 30-27 going into the fourth.
In the final frame Wellsboro held CV to seven points as they were able to secure the win.
Cathryn Brought had 17 points to lead the Hornets with Emma Coolidge netting 12. Kiyah Boyce scored four, Bailey Monks added three while Jordyn Abernathy and Abby Cavanaugh both chipped in with two points.
MaKayla Vargeson led CV with 17 points as Abby Ackley netted five. Kaitlyn Streeter and Kailey Wells had four points a piece as Megan Wattles and Paisley Nudd had two points each.
North Penn-Mansfield 71, Williamson 16
Jaime Palmer had 12 points, five boards and four steals as the Tigers picked up the NTL girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Sarah Spohn added 10 points and nine boards, Hannah Bowens had eight points and five rebounds as Emily Rossell and Shaelyn Berguson netted eight points a piece.
Elizabeth Welch scored seven to go with eight rebounds, Riley David had five points and five rebounds, Emma Palmer scored four points to go with six boards, JoAnne McNamara had four points as Elizabeth Kahl, Ashley Brubaker and Grace Farrer scored two points a piece. Brubaker chipped in with four boards and three assists.
Lateshia Peterson led Williamson with 12 points while Payton Blend finished with four points.
Port Allegany 47, Galeton 21
Cara Parsell had eight points and eight boards as the Tigers fell in North Tier League girls’ hoops action Thursday.
Alli Macensky added five points and four boards, Lauren Sauley and Sandy Bliss both notched three points with Jessie Evans adding two. Sauley also had five boards and three blocks.
