Athens Minors punch ticket to District 15 final

WELLSBORO – After a close five innings of play here on Tuesday, the Athens Minors All-Stars used a four-run sixth inning to bury the Wellsboro team by a score of 6-2 and push themselves into the District 15 Championship game.
Athens would lead wire to wire in the contest and showcased supreme patience in the batters’ box in the top of the first inning to propel them to a 2-0 lead.
Silas Bennet would be the first batter for Athens to reach base in the contest. After he was hit by a pitch to lead off the game, Connor Cole would follow with a walk.
Both runners would later score on wild pitches to give Athens a 2-0 advantage.
The Wellsboro defense would settle in and escape the inning with two runners stranded, but would find themselves playing catch-up throughout the remainder of the evening.
Athens pitcher Evan Westerfield would keep the lead intact throughout the early portions of the game, and recorded five strikeouts through the first two innings before Wellsboro got on the board.
Wellsboro would battle back in the bottom of the third inning, and their bats would start to come alive. They took advantage of a fielding error with one out and runners on the corners as Cairo Wills crossed home plate to close the gap to 2-1 and score the first run for his team.
The Athens defense would subsequently respond beautifully under the pressure, and after allowing their first run of the game, they would get some solid fielding from the shortstop position to record the third out and leave two runners stranded for Wellsboro.
Both teams would threaten on offense through the next few innings.
In the top of the fourth inning, Athens loaded the bases with no outs, but Wellsboro’s Ian Ingerick would make a heads-up play at third base to corral a fly-ball and tag third base for the double-play.
Wellsboro escaped the inning behind a clutch strikeout from Hunter Frazier to stifle the run and keep their hopes alive.
Neither team would get on the board in the fifth inning, with both pitchers dealing as Westerfield and Bennett combined to strike out three batters for Athens, and Wellsboro’s Frazier recording two strikeouts of his own to bring the game to the final inning with the score 2-1.
Athens would start to find their rhythm on offense, and Ethan Glielmi reached base on a double that found open grass in shallow center field, before being sent home by Cole two batters later on another double to extend the lead to 3-1.
The score would prompt a pitching change, and Athens would once again showcase their patience as the next three batters would reach on a walk, with all of them scoring and giving Athens a 6-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Wellsboro would threaten late, loading the bases with just one out, but Gilielmi would come into the game to close things out on the bump and despite allowing one run on a walk, would pick up two strikeouts to take the victory and move on to the championship game.
The Athens pitching staff that consisted of Westerfield, Bennett and Giliemi would be the key to victory during the contest and allowed just one run while striking out 13 batters against a normally potent Wellsboro offense.
Glielmi would also have the hot hand batting in the win and would go 2-for-3 on the day with a double, a single, and a run scored.
Brady Shores added two singles, Cole recorded a double, two runs scored and an RBI while Bennett would also record a single and a run to pace the Athens’ offense.
Athens will now wait to see the outcome of the losers’ bracket that will be played against the winner of the Southern Tioga and Towanda contest and Wellsboro.
The District 15 Minors Championship contest is slated for Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m.
