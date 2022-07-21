BERWICK — The Athens Minors All-Stars’ season came to an end with a 16-0 loss to Selinsgrove in losers’ bracket play at the Section 3 tournament on Wednesday.
The first two innings saw no runs and only one baserunner between the two teams before Selinsgrove got on the board with three runs in the third.
Selinsgrove batted around in the fourth inning and sent four more runners across the plate to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
The Selinsgrove offense only got hotter from there, as they scored nine runs in the fifth to end the game early with a 16-0 final.
Evan Westerfield had the lone hit for Athens, a single in the fourth inning.
Ethan Glielmi, Silas Bennett, Brady Shores, Peyton Williams and Cameron Johnson all drew walks for Athens.
The summer did not end the way Athens would have liked, but it did not come without success, as the local squad captured the District 15 championship.
