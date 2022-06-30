ATHENS — Athens Minors Little League squad broke out to an early lead and held on to top visiting Towanda 6-4 in District 15 Winners’ Bracket play on Wednesday.
Athens took a 4-0 lead with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. Towanda got to within 4-3 but could get no closer.
Ethan Glielmi opened the game with a base hit. After an out, Connor Cole was hit by a pitch. Both would score on an error.
In the second inning, Glielmi reached on a one-out error and scored on an error off the bat of Silas Bennett. Bennett rounded the bases after Cole’s base hit was mishandled in the outfield.
Towanda made it a one-run game in the third. Hudson Nash led off with a walk, rook second on a passed ball and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Scout Nemeth. After Wyatt Jones walked, Brayden Cox ripped a shot to center. Nash scored on the hit and Jones on the throw. Cox, who went to second on the throw, scored on a Nolyn Tuttle single.
In the top of the fifth, Athens added two more runs. Brady Shores and Glielmi walked to open the inning. After an out, Cole singled to load the bases. Evan Westerfield then singled home one run and Graham Campbell walked home another teammate for a 6-3 lead.
Towanda got a run in the bottom of the sixth on a hit baseman, an error off the bat of Cash Raffin and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Nash that sent Dempsey Stevens — who had been hit — home.
For the second time in the game, a Towanda runner was thrown out at home in the sixth. Towanda’s other out at the plate came one inning before.
Towanda had three hits with singles by Cox and Tuttle, joining the double Jones had.
Jones, Tuttle, Drew Maghamez and Nash shared the pitching load for Towanda, combining for nine strikeouts.
Athens had five hits in the game, all singles. Cole had two and scored a run and Westerfield had a hit and three RBI. Glielmi had a single and three runs; Bennett had a hit and a run; Bryce Gombocz had a hit and Campbell had one RBI.
Westerfield went 4 1/3 innings, fanning seven while allowing three hits, three walks and three earned runs. Glielmi finished out the game, allowing one earned run without a hit, while recording two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Athens will play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 in the Winners’ Bracket final against Wellsboro at a site to be determined.
Towanda falls into the Elimination Bracket and will play either Sayre or RTL at 6 p.m. on Friday.
