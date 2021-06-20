ATHENS — The Athens 9 and 10 All Stars put up two or more runs in each of the four innings before the game was called early in a 16-2 win over NEBall on Saturday afternoon in Athens.
“I thought they played well,” Athens head coach Chad Smith said. “Some of these kids haven’t played together so we only had a week of practice so I am pretty impressed with the way they played for the first game.
The key to victory for Athens was defensive mistakes. NEBall made some costly errors resulting in multiple runs. It started in the first inning as Athens scored its first run on a wild pitch.
Paul Easton and Griffin Smith each had two hits 3 RBI for Athens. Ryan Hicks was 1-3 with 2 RBI, and Caleb Gorshie was 2-for-2 with 1 RBI.
Jaxson Holbrook and Theron May each had a hit for Athens. Hollbrook scored two runs and May scored a run.
Jacob Saxon scored three runs and Shea Davidson, Evan Westerfield and Aidan Briggs each scored a run, while Tyler Pelchy scored two runs.
Jacob Saxon had a solid outing on the bump for Athens. He finished with a pitching line of two innings pitched, two runs allowed, and five strikeouts. Hicks followed suit pitching just as well going an inning and a third not allowing a single hit, and struck out two batters.
Athens excelled at creating runs by getting in runners in scoring position. Athens stole five bases and Shea Davidson was the most dangerous in that category stealing two bases.
Hicks ended the game with authority hitting a base clearing double over everybody’s head into center field sending home all three runners on base and putting the game completely out of reach at 15-2. Hicks scored on the play as well.
For NEBall Elijah Delancey, Landon Chapman, Asher Kolesar provided a bright spot. Delancey had a hit and scored, Chapman got a hit, scored and batted in a run, and Kolesar batted in a run as well.
“These kids have played alot of ball and even though they are just nine and ten years old they have played competitive baseball for at least three to four years and we are expecting to keep winning,” Smith said.
Troy 7,
Towanda 6,
Suspended game
Troy led in Minors baseball in the bottom of the fifth inning when the game was stopped due to weather on Saturday.
A run in the top of the fifth broke the tie and gave Troy the lead before rain stopped the game.
Towanda had scored five runs in the second inning.
Blake Putnam had a hit and scored a run and Hunter Watson had a double and scored two runs for Troy.
Josiah Pesesky had a hit and Oakley Roberts had a double and scored a run.
Wyatt Judson, Zachary Blasz and Lucas Kress scored runs for Troy.
Blake Spencer and Harper Welles had hits and runs scored for Towanda and Drew Maghamez had a hit.
Wyatt Jones, Hudson Nash, Ashton Kischansky and Jason Wickwire scored runs for Towanda.
In the West division Southern Tioga beat Canton 10-2 and Wellsboro beat Tioga Lawrenceville 23-0.
Blue Ridge beat Susquehanna County 21-20 in the East.
In Majors softball RTL beat Susquehanna County 13-2 and Tunkhannock beat Wellsboro 17-3.
In Majors action on Friday Susquehanna County beat Blue Ridge 12-1 and Allegheny Mountain beat Tioga Lawrenceville 13-3 along with 7-5 wins by Southern Tioga over Tory and a 17-1 win from Athens over RTL.
In Minors softball on Friday Susquehanna County beat RTL 14-13 and Southern Tioga beat Canton 24-4.
