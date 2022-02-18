Athens outlasts Wyalusing in NTL Showcase

WYALUSING — In a well-played, competitive, and at times physical contest, Athens’ boys basketball team outlasted Wyalusing 74-69 in the opening round of the NTL Showdown.
Athens will play Troy — which thumped Canton 78-54 in the other semi — in round three between the teams. This will be the rubber game as each team has one win. The game is at Sayre on Saturday night with a 7 p.m. tipoff.
“We’ll do this one after a night’s rest,” said Athens Head Coach Jim Lister, noting that the last time the teams played it was Athens’ third game in as many nights. “We’re looking forward to it. It’ll be a packed house and it should be a dandy. We’ll be ready to go.”
Athens and Wyalusing were both ready to go Thursday night as a crowd packed the gym at Wyalusing.
A back-and forth opening quarter closed with Athens’ Nalen Carling connecting off an assist from Tucker Brown to tie the score at 19-all.
Athens exhibited better ball movement in the second period and managed to get some separation. Athens took a 22-21 lead — its first since the early moments — when JJ Babcock found Kolsen Keathley for two.
The teams battled back and forth through much of the remainder of the half. With three minutes to go in the half, though, Athens broke a 31-31 tie and went on a closing run. Babcock and Brown hit to give Athens its biggest lead to that point. Then Brown hit Babcock for two and Babcock connected with Troy Pritchard for a deuce that gave the Wildcats had a 39-31 halftime lead.
Wyalusing came out of the locker room determined to erase their deficit and began picking away at it.
Blake Morningstar had three straight baskets for Wyalusing with Isaiah Way getting the assist on one and Morningstar sticking back a missed shot.
“Isaiah’s done a great job passing this year,” said Wyalusing Head Coach Brent Keyes. “He’s very unselfish. He can score it well on his own, but he’s doing a great job of making that extra pass and I’m really proud of the way he played tonight.
The only problem for the Rams is that the Wildcats were able to match that with a Carling basket and free throw from Mason Lister. When Lister ended that flurry with a three-ball, Athens was back up by eight.
After Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron hit from the cheap seats, the Rams were within five.
Athens — more specifically Babcock — responded with a hoop and a pair of free throws to give Athens its’ biggest lead at 42-33.
Down but not out, the Rams went back to work and the effort paid off. A Grady Cobb three and a stop along the way got Wyalusing to within seven as the third period wound down and Cameron nailed a long ball at the buzzer to close the gap to 57-53 with a quarter left.
“I was incredibly proud of our effort,” said Keyes. “I thought the kids played really hard. We just didn’t get enough stops consistently in the second quarter and early in the third. Even when we scored we weren’t getting stops consistently enough.”
Morningstar — off another assist by Way — made it a two-point game but Babcock and Brown combined on a five-point run for the Wildcats.
Way, Morningstar and Cobb got it back to two. The game would then hang in the balance on every shot, rebound and foul most of the rest of the way.
Athens won the key moments, which led to the win. With his team up by three, Brown calmly drained two free throws to extend the lead.
Then after Morningstar answered and the Rams got a stop, Lister — playing at that point with four fouls — took a charge in the paint to get the ball back with 41.6 seconds remaining.
“That was a big, big moment,” said Coach Lister. “A great charge for him. He was having one of those nights. The ball wasn’t bouncing his way but he made a big-time play at the end when he had to.”
From there, it was about free throws. Carling and Babcock each made one of two. Morningstar answered for Wyalusing hitting from way out beyond the arc to make it a three-point, one-possession game with six seconds left.
Babcock, though nailed two free throws with 5.1 remaining to seal the win and set the final margin.
“JJ has become a complete player,” said his coach. “We’re riding his back and he’s just phenomenal. It’s a simple formula. Play defense, hit your lay-ups and you have yo make your foul shots at the end of the game. You do those three things you‘ll win. They did those three things and we got the dub.”
For Keyes, this game, even though it didn’t go the Rams’ way, is a good lead-in for districts.
“Our guys battled. It was really good practice for districts for us,” he said.
Babcock led four Athens players in double figures with 29 points, hitting seven of 10 free throws in the second half. Carling had nine of his 16 points in the first quarter, Brown ended the night with 13 points and Lister had 12.
Cobb finished the night with 22 points, getting 18 from beyond the arc. Morningstar finished with 18 points — 16 in the second half — and Way had 17 for the Rams, who await the District IV Class AA playoffs.
