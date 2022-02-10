ATHENS — The Athens boys basketball team dominated North Penn-Mansfield in a 63-25 victory on Wednesday night.
Athens led 17-11 after the first quarter, and held NP-M to single digits in each of the remaining three quarters.
The Wildcats put up 21 points in the second quarter and held NP-M to two to take a 38-13 lead into halftime.
Athens outscored the Mounties 26-12 in the second half to pull away for the 38-point victory.
Mason Lister led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points, and also recorded four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
JJ Babcock scored 12 points for Athens. He also dished out seven assists, blocked three shots and recorded three steals, all of which were team highs.
Babcock now has 985 career points, just 15 away from the 1,000-point milestone.
Tucker Brown added 11 points to go along with three assists, two steals and a block for the Wildcats.
Nalen Carling scored eight points and dished out four assists for Athens.
Athens shot 58.8 percent from the field in the game, and forced 29 turnovers.
Babcock will go for his 1,000th point and the Wildcats will look to get one step closer to clinching the NTL Large School title as they host Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Hornets won the previous meeting 62-49.
If the Wildcats win, their game on Saturday at Troy will determine the NTL champion.
